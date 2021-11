The Covid-19 booster jab programme has been broadened to include healthy people over the age of 40 after health officials warned of a “bumpy few months ahead”.Previously, booster jabs were offered to people over the age of 50, as well as health and social care workers and vulnerable people six months after they received their second dose of a Covid vaccine.So far, some 12.6 million people have had a third Covid-19 jab and around 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 have had both doses of a vaccine.But with winter fast approaching, health officials are concerned...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO