Failed institutions incite fear of Mexico’s biometric national ID plan

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentralized biometric databases held by untrusted governments that have not passed robust data protection laws continue to elicit criticism and fear. One of the latest examples comes from Rest of World, which interviews digital rights activist Luis Fernando García about his fears that Mexico’s national digital ID system is the latest...

www.biometricupdate.com

biometricupdate.com

Have governments stopped trying to finesse intense face biometrics projects?

Israel and India are building facial recognition surveillance projects that seem consciously designed to aggravate specific fears held by privacy advocates. The separate projects are indiscriminately training huge, growing networks of CCTV cameras integrated with biometric technology on people without their consent. In both cases, the governments reportedly are photographing...
Fronteras Desk

Mexico’s president visits Sonora to oversee ‘justice plan’ in mining town

Mexico’s president traveled to neighboring Sonora Thursday to oversee the progress of what he calls his “justice plan” for the mining community of Cananea. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s visit is meant to discuss progress on his Justice for Cananea plan announced in July. It includes efforts to repair environmental...
WDBO

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM's post for inciting violence

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia's prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and "bury" the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country's war reaches the one-year mark. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the...
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
