Your 24 Hour Oʻahu Itinerary

By Catherine Toth Fox
Hawaii Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOʻahu has it all—stunning beaches, picturesque hiking trails, award-winning restaurants, museums and cultural sites, and bustling city life. It’s hard to just spend a single day on this island, the third largest of all the Hawaiian Islands and easily the most populated. (Oʻahu is home to roughly 1 million people—or two-thirds...

