Reviewing Age of Calamity’s Disappointing Wave 2 DLC in The Champions’ Cast Episode 186!

Breath of the Wild manifests a diverse array of opinions within the Zelda community. Some consider it to be the series’ magnum opus, others consider it a disappointing betrayal, and many more fall somewhere between those two extremes. With respect to the broader gaming landscape, however, it is undeniable that Breath of the Wild represents one of the most critically acclaimed and influential games in recent memory, maybe in all of gaming history. Few modern games have received its overwhelming level of praise, and this reputation has landed it on numerous lists cataloguing the cream of the gaming crop. Breath of the Wild finds itself in this rarified air once again, as it is on the shortlist of titles vying for Future Publishing’s Golden Joystick “Ultimate Game of All Time” Award.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO