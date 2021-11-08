CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Drive My Car’ Trailer: Japan’s Official Oscar Entry Debuts In Theaters Later This Month

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the major films to debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, you might be surprised to know that one of the most beloved is the Japanese drama, “Drive My Car.” And later this month, audiences are going to finally get the chance to watch Japan’s official Oscars entry on...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 1

Starring Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Tôko Miura. screenplay by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe, based on the short story by Haruki Murakami. We learn after a time that Kafuku's wife had been unfaithful to him with at least four men during their twenty years together. She died of uterine cancer before Kafuku could figure out how to ask her why she strayed. We learn that the couple lost a child, a daughter, three days after her birth and before naming her. And we learn that he is the same age as Misaki's father, who had abandoned her and her alcoholic, abusive mother when Misaki was a child. If you're familiar with "Uncle Vanya", it's possible to see echoes of Vanya in Kafuku: both are tortured by their love for a woman who is sleeping with another man; both regret advances they should have made at some lost point in time; and both must now pretend to be civil to men who are in some ways their rivals, in other ways their friends. Vanya and Kafuku have similarly grown too old to feel much of the fire of sexual jealousy--though even that loss is painful to watch burn off into the cold night air of age and infirmity. Misaki, forced to listen to the play endlessly during her duties for Kafuku, identifies with Chekhov's Sonya, a young woman in unrequited love with a handsome, drunken doctor who only sees her as the rather plain daughter of a colleague--a colleague whose wife is a rare beauty made idle by comfort. Mean, too. Sonya gets the grace note in "Uncle Vanya", and Misaki gets it in "Drive My Car":
