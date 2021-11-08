Video shows intense, hissing gas leak that caused Ham Lake evacuation

Nov 8, 2021

"When we first heard the sound we thought it was running water in our own basement," said Candice Stendahl, a Ham Lake resident who was actually hearing the hissing sound of a massive gas leak that prompted an evacuation order Sunday night.

"It was so loud we heard it over the sound of the TV and we live a half mile from where the noise was happening," Stendahl said, also providing video of the leak to Bring Me The News.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the gas leak was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the area of Highway 65 and 143rd Avenue NE. People who reported the leak described it as "loud hissing and rattling noises near a pipeline substation."

"When we found the leak we knew it was a utility station but we didn’t smell any sort of natural gas smell so we assumed it was steam or some other pressurized air. My dad called the police right away and then the gas company. The gas company didn’t seem too worried so we stayed to wait for the police," Stendahl explained. "As we were doing that neighbors from both sides of the highway came to the leak to see what it was."

As they were watching, authorities confirmed that it was a gas leak and evacuated the surrounding area through an alert sent to cellphones. Crews were able to shut off the gas and the evacuation order was lifted, but not before prompting a pretty good scare.

"It was so loud we couldn’t hear each other if we were more than 2 feet away. When the police came and started evacuating people we finally got nervous and realized it was actually a gas leak. Glad they fixed it quickly because we didn’t know where to go when we were told to leave," said Stendahl.

The gas leak remains under investigation and the cause of it has not been announced.