CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: A ghost haunts Native bookstore in Erdrich's latest

By ANN LEVIN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'œThe Sentence,' by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins) When she isn't writing bestselling novels that explore Native American life, Louise Erdrich runs a bookstore in Minneapolis that sells Native literature and art. Her latest book, 'œThe Sentence,' combines her interest in both in a shaggy-dog ghost story that unfolds over a year in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Louise Erdrich’s ‘The Sentence’ a richly moving story of 2020

Few novelists can fuse the comic and the tragic as beautifully as Louise Erdrich does, and she does it again in The Sentence. Tookie gains two gifts from that prison time, though. A former teacher, Jackie, who always saw a spark in the neglected, tough child, starts sending her books, and she becomes obsessed with reading. When she’s released, Jackie gets her a job in the bookstore she manages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nashville Scene

In The Sentence, a Customer’s Ghost Haunts a Bookstore Over the Course of One Harrowing Year

In Louise Erdrich’s latest novel, The Sentence, the owner of an independent bookstore in Minneapolis — also an author named Louise — listens as one of her booksellers, Tookie, describes a troubling phenomenon. Their “most annoying customer,” recently deceased, has been haunting the store. What’s more, she may have been killed by a book.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
poncacitynow.com

Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters’: Oklahoma Author’s Book Shares Spooky Native Stories

From Bigfoot and the Deer Woman to The Walking Doll and the Owl Witch La Lechuza, a vast array of spine-tingling beings haunt Native American legends. Already an artist, filmmaker, producer and poet, Dan SaSuWeh Jones is adding children’s book author to his resume by capturing some of those beings in a spooky season release of “Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Louise Erdrich
Marconews.com

Pulitzer Prize-winner Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence' a love letter to readers

One may read a sentence, write a sentence, be sentenced. The word’s meaning is informed by power: who wields it, who is subject to it. In Louise Erdrich’s dazzling sentence-soaked new novel "The Sentence" (HarperCollins), a woman named Tookie grapples with how the claims of the past – lineage, brutality, love – come to shape and illuminate the present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Louise Erdrich's disquieting new novel will keep you on your toes

This is FRESH AIR. Louise Erdrich's new novel, "The Sentence," takes place in a haunted bookshop over a recent and very momentous year from November 2019 to November 2020. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan has a review. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: "The Sentence" - It's such an unassuming title and one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: Ghosts aplenty populate Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence'

I guess you could call Louise Erdrich's new novel "The Sentence" a ghost story, though that implies a certain scary spookiness that the book does not possess. But there are ghosts aplenty, and one in particular certainly spooks the novel's Ojibwe narrator, Tookie, whose nickname seems a quick take on her character, tough cookie.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstore#The Ghosts#Ghost#Native American#Birchbark Books
Entertainment Weekly

The Sentence review: Louise Erdrich captures the quietly simmering fury of summer 2020

How soon is too soon to relive a global trauma? Even now, as the coronavirus stubbornly lingers in the United States, fiction set against its arrival — and the rest of the tumultuous backdrop of 2020 — is steadily rolling out. After winning a Pulitzer Prize for last year's The Night Watchman, inspired by the life of her grandfather, Louise Erdrich releases a follow-up that's as timely as it is unexpected: a pandemic ghost story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story review – Mark Gatiss’s witty dash through Dickens

If it seems premature to be staging Charles Dickens’s yuletide story of restless ghosts and Christian goodwill in early November, it is worth remembering that Mark Gatiss’s adaptation has been delayed by a year; so it is, in fact, overdue. Besides, Adam Penford’s production amps up the ghostly effects so it seems fitting in the direct aftermath of Halloween.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
dailydead.com

Review: DOUBLE WALKER is a Ghostly Revenge Tale

If you were given the choice to live one last day as a human or forever as a ghost, which would you choose? In Double Walker, the film’s main character chooses the latter. Simply credited as Ghost, she speaks of meeting two dark figures who present her with these two choices as though it were a dream. Played by the up-and-comer Sylvie Mix—who co-wrote the film with director Colin West—Ghost suddenly awakens and finds herself back home. Angry and confused over her death, she finds comfort sitting next to her mother on the couch, despite being unseen. The bond between this mother and her child is stitched throughout and presented strongly, and it helps that the mother is played by Mix’s own (Maika Carter). In attempting to learn the truth of what happened to her, the theme of domestic violence and the lingering effect it has on people’s lives is felt in every action Ghost makes. Her desire to avenge her own murder may stop the pain temporarily, but it has consequences.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
128K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy