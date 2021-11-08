Suspect Wanted For Attempted Rape Outside Dover Library

HOUSTON (AP) — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in a...
Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday skipped the Remembrance Day service, a tribute to British personnel who died during the war, because she sprained her back. Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that the 95-year-old queen would miss the highly anticipated event because of her recent injury. “The Queen, having sprained her...
President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
LONDON (AP) — British police and intelligence services were working Monday to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack, as the city’s mayor said the cab driver’s quick actions had averted a potential disaster. The male occupant of a taxi was killed and its...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
A federal appeals court on Friday halted the Biden administration's new COVID-19 vaccine rule for private businesses with 100 or more workers, marking a victory for a group of states and businesses that say it's an overreach of the president's authority. The controversy comes after the Occupational Safety and Health...
(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
Comments / 0