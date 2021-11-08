CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Monday: Ricky Rubio erupts off bench, remains as categorical helper

By Jim McCormick
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Rubio put on a shooting and playmaking show worthy of Linsanity in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd on Sunday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard established a career high with 37 points thanks to making all but one of his nine 3-point attempts in the upset over the...

www.espn.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Ricky Rubio goes bananas for a career high 37

Ricky Rubio had a career night on Sunday as he was absolutely on fire from behind the arc sinking a whopping eight three pointers on his way to a career-high 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting with 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal. Fantasy Impact:. Coming in to Sunday Rubio...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Ricky Rubio has exceeded expectations thus far

I get that in the offseason, it might’ve been considered to be just a footnote to many when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Ricky Rubio via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rubio has bounced around via trade in recent seasons, and it’s true that Rubio will be an expiring player after...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Cavaliers 126, Knicks 109: Scenes from the Ricky Rubio Game

Ricky Rubio went on an all-time heater, destroying the Knicks from beyond the arc with eight three-pointers en route to a career-high 37 points. The starting lineup played pathetic basketball, acting like this Cavs team was the same scrub squad from last season instead of a 6-4 club. Well guess who is 6-4 now? The Knicks, that’s who. The Cavs are 7-4, and look like yet another legit competitor in a disturbingly deep Eastern Conference.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Ricky Rubio goes off in Madison Square Garden to get win over Knicks

The Cavs defeated the Knicks behind Ricky Rubio’s career day. The Cavs are rolling right along and are now sitting at 7-4 after 11 games. It isn’t just seven wins against the worst in the East either, they’ve defeated the Clippers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Knicks, and Hornets in recent games. All of whom are either currently in the playoff race or are expected to be in it. So props to them. A big reason for that success is Ricky Rubio.
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Ricky Rubio scores 37 points as Cavaliers roll Knicks

Ricky Rubio had the most prolific game of his 11-year career Sunday night, when the Cleveland Cavaliers guard drained eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points and 10 assists to lead the visitors to a 126-109 win over the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers have won four in a row...
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Defense Flounders Against Fiery Ricky Rubio, Cavs

The Knicks’ defense never showed up to stop an unconscious Ricky Rubio from deep in their latest home loss, this time to the Cavs. In the first game of their first back-to-back of the season, the New York Knicks (6-4) were without Kemba Walker as Derrick Rose was handed the spot start. After a heavyweight battle against the Milwaukee Bucks in which they won, the Knicks faced off against the startup Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4), who improved their winning streak to 4-0 in a dominant victory as the Knicks fell to under .500 at home with a 2-3 record in the Garden.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Cavaliers 126, Knicks 109: Lethargy leads to big night for Ricky Rubio

Jaylen Brown, Cole Anthony, OG Anunoby and Myles Turner all had some of the best games of their careers against the Knicks this season and now we can add Ricky Rubio to that list. Rubio came off the bench to score a career-high, 37 points on 8-9 from 3 and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Basketball Player#Cleveland Cavaliers#The New York Knicks#The Indiana Pacers#Phoenix Suns#Fg
NBC Sports

Report: Ricky Rubio was displeased about being traded to Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio sounded completely disenchanted with the Timberwolves last season. “We have to build good habits from day one, and I don’t think we are in the right way, to be honest,” Rubio said after the 118-99 loss to Phoenix on Sunday night dropped them to 7-28 on the season. “I can be here and be positive like we’re trying to be and it’s OK. But we have the worst record in the league. We lost way too many games by 20-plus, and I don’t feel like this is building something. It’s hard. You always have to take positive things and of course, we want to get better, but at one point we got to start wanting to change something, and it’s not happening.”
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

How Ricky Rubio Is Thriving With Cavs To Begin Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams in the NBA at the start of the 2021-22 season. They are 9-5 as J.B. Bickerstaff has his team playing some good basketball at the moment. They are riding a four-game winning streak despite being without Kevin Love and Lauri...
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavs' Ricky Rubio starting for injured Jarrett Allen (illness) Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will start Ricky Rubio in their lineup with Jarrett Allen (illness) sitting out Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Rubio will slide in at point guard while the rest of the starters move up a spot. Allen is dealing with a sudden illness, but shouldn't miss much time after Monday.
NBA
