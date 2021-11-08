CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Energy Bulletin Weekly 8 November 2021

By Tom Whipple
resilience.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place…We need immediate, drastic annual emission cuts unlike anything the world has ever seen. As we don’t have the...

www.resilience.org

albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
resilience.org

Blah, Blah, Blah, the Climate Blame Game

The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves-Cassius. For the first Earth Day in 1970, the famed illustrator Walt Kelly paraphrased Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry when his Pogo character looked across a field of debris and uttered the now iconic phrase. We have met the enemy, and he is us.
investing.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead

Investing.com -- How much time does Joe Biden have before oil gets to $100 a barrel?. Almost every oil trader and his grandmother - which is everyone, really - seems to think that crude is on its way to three-digit pricing; the only question is when it’ll get there. One...
KABC

Climate Czar-Known For Flying Private Jets: US “Won’t Have Coal” By 2030. China Will Have More.

(Glasgow) — US Climate Czar John Kerry is telling the world the country “won’t have coal” by the end of the decade. He told Bloomberg while at the conference that America will be coal-free by 2030. He added that the U.S. will be rid of all fossil fuels in producing energy by 2035 because of initiatives led by President Biden. Kerry noted the country has a long way to get there and it will likely cost trillions of dollars, but that Mother Nature is “relentless” and we are already seeing climate change’s impacts on the planet. This drastic and job-costing response comes as China is not only not joining in the save-the-climate fetish, they are BUILDING MORE COAL PLANTS. Time Magazine reports:
AFP

US, Japan launch talks to resolve steel, aluminum tariffs: official

The United States said Friday it had opened talks with Japan aimed at reducing US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed under former president Donald Trump, after Washington reached a deal on the same issue with the European Union. The US-EU deal will allow limited quantities of European steel and aluminum products to be imported by the United States without tariffs.
CNN

India and Iran say no to including fossil fuels in climate agreement

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — India and Iran expressed fierce opposition to the inclusion of fossil fuels in any final agreement at the COP26 climate talks on Saturday, potentially thwarting what would have been a major breakthrough in the history of climate action at the 11th hour. In all 25 COPs...
theticker.org

Energy shortage forces China to take drastic measures

China increased its coal consumption to heat homes and to supply the growing manufacturing demands in the country after its recent energy shortage. Meanwhile, leaders at COP26, the annual U.N. climate conference, have made urgent calls to cut carbon emissions globally. China is highly dependent on coal for electricity. Its...
resilience.org

How Wealth Inequality Fuels the Climate Emergency: George Monbiot & Scientist Kevin Anderson on COP26

The United States and China made a surprise announcement on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on a joint pledge to reduce methane emissions and slow deforestation. The United States is the largest historical emitter of carbon emissions, while China has been the largest emitter in recent years. As negotiations continue, we speak with British journalist George Monbiot and British climate scientist Kevin Anderson about how world leaders and even some climate scientists are downplaying the climate emergency. “Everything we’ve been hearing here and at the previous 25 summits is basically distraction,” says Monbiot, adding that global leaders could “fix” the worst impacts of the climate crisis “in no time at all if they wanted to.” Both guests highlight the role of extreme wealth in fueling the climate crisis, with Anderson noting it’s unfair to penalize nations like China, whose rising emissions correlate to the production of goods transported to wealthier countries. “Equity has to be a key part of our responses,” says Anderson.
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
resilience.org

Greenland’s government bans oil drilling, leads indigenous resistance to extractive capitalism

In 2016, Greenland’s then minister responsible for economic development, Vittus Qujaukitsoq, welcomed the appointment of Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, as US secretary of state. Despite representing the centre-Left party Siumut (Forward) and being surrounded by some of the most visible consequences of the warming world, Qujaukitsoq and his colleagues saw the growing potential for mining and drilling brought by the melting glaciers on the world’s biggest island as an opportunity to bring in the cash which would allow the long-desired independence from Denmark.
