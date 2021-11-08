The Energy Bulletin Weekly 8 November 2021

(Glasgow) — US Climate Czar John Kerry is telling the world the country “won’t have coal” by the end of the decade. He told Bloomberg while at the conference that America will be coal-free by 2030. He added that the U.S. will be rid of all fossil fuels in producing energy by 2035 because of initiatives led by President Biden. Kerry noted the country has a long way to get there and it will likely cost trillions of dollars, but that Mother Nature is “relentless” and we are already seeing climate change’s impacts on the planet. This drastic and job-costing response comes as China is not only not joining in the save-the-climate fetish, they are BUILDING MORE COAL PLANTS. Time Magazine reports:

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO