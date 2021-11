It wasn’t exactly a banner day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys’ offense against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Prescott started the game 8-of-23 for 102 yards with an interception before adding two touchdowns in garbage time after the score was already 30-0. Prescott wasn’t helped by the rest of the offense, as each of his best playmakers made key drops. But, he did things that we haven’t really seen him do since pre-2020, missing multiple reads, making poor throws, and playing with inconsistent footwork.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO