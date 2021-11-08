Drier weather returns to Argentina

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: The release of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report is delayed until 2:30 p.m. CST (2030 GMT) due to last week's Veterans Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Wheat steady to firmer in early moves, hovering just below near nine-year highs set on Friday in response to tightening global supplies of exportable wheat. * However, Paris wheat futures were trading lower, with the December contract on Euronext down about 1%. * Wheat prices in Russia, the world's top wheat exporter, gained for a 4th consecutive week last week, inflated by concerns of further export limits. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 1 cent at $8.18 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $8.32-1/4, and MGEX December spring wheat was up 2 cents at $10.52. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures lower but range-bound in early moves, with the benchmark December contract staying inside of Friday's trading range. Traders are monitoring the pace of farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down, while demand from domestic producers of corn-based ethanol fuel remains strong. * Fresh export demand may lend support. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed private sales of 198,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. * Chinese buyers made substantial purchases of Ukrainian-origin animal feed corn late last week, European traders said. The volumes bought were unclear, with estimates ranging between 300,000 to 700,000 tonnes. One Ukrainian trader said eight to 10 shipments were bought, or at least 500,000 tonnes. * December corn last traded down 1-3/4 cents at $5.75-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel * Soybean futures were flat to easier, awaiting fresh inputs after closing higher in each of the previous four sessions following the USDA's surprise Nov. 9 cut to the U.S. harvest outlook. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. * Ahead of the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly U.S. crush report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the trade group to report that is members crushed 181.945 million bushels of soybeans in October. * January soybeans last traded unchanged at $12.44-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

