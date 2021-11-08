CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drier weather returns to Argentina

By Krissy Klinger
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil continues to be in a favorable position as soybean planting advances well above the five-year average and last year. The timely planting of soybeans is important as it allows the safrinha crop, or second-corn crop, to be planted and reach critical maturing stages before Brazil’s dry season sets...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Late November drier pattern expected in South America

Rains continued to be focused in Central Brazil in the second week of November with drier weather to the south. The third week of November will bring cool and wet conditions to many areas of Brazil and Argentina, with a few exceptions. However, a looking ahead to the end of November, a more typical, drier La Niña pattern is expected to develop.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

China plans overhaul of seed rules to pave way for GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China has laid out a clear path for seed makers to get approval for genetically modified crops, under proposed rule changes that should lead to commercial cultivation of GM corn. Details of the planned regulatory overhaul for the seed industry were published on Friday by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained for the 4th consecutive week last week amid higher prices for the grain in Chicago and Paris, inflated by concerns of further export limits from the world's top wheat exporter, analysts said on Monday. Russia may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth and plans to set a grain export quota in the first half of 2022 to secure domestic supply, its agriculture ministry said last week. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $328 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $5 to $332 a tonne while barley rose by $3 to $296 a tonne. The formula for the wheat export tax may change if prices reach $400 per tonne, the agriculture ministry said last week. "The quota was not news as it was expected by the market. A threat to increase the tax was something new. At this stage, we believe that this risk is low," Sovecon said in a note. Russian wheat exports are down by 34% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $77.1 per tonne this week. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,100 roubles/t +200 rbls wheat, European part ($208.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,050 rbls/t +550 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,370/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $625.0/t +$1 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.4170 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Regions Of Brazil#Weathertrends360#Mato Grosso#Sul#Brazilian
Agriculture Online

Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday. Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises to approach 9-year high, soybeans and corn fall

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, still trading close to its highest in almost nine years on tightening global supplies and robust import demand. Soybeans and corn fell on selling pressure after Friday's gains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 0.4% to $8.20-1/2 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 1-2 cents, soybeans steady-down 1, wheat steady-up 1

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: The release of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report is delayed until 2:30 p.m. CST (2030 GMT) due to last week's Veterans Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Wheat steady to firmer in early moves, hovering just below near nine-year highs set on Friday in response to tightening global supplies of exportable wheat. * However, Paris wheat futures were trading lower, with the December contract on Euronext down about 1%. * Wheat prices in Russia, the world's top wheat exporter, gained for a 4th consecutive week last week, inflated by concerns of further export limits. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 1 cent at $8.18 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $8.32-1/4, and MGEX December spring wheat was up 2 cents at $10.52. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures lower but range-bound in early moves, with the benchmark December contract staying inside of Friday's trading range. Traders are monitoring the pace of farmer selling as the U.S. harvest winds down, while demand from domestic producers of corn-based ethanol fuel remains strong. * Fresh export demand may lend support. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed private sales of 198,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. * Chinese buyers made substantial purchases of Ukrainian-origin animal feed corn late last week, European traders said. The volumes bought were unclear, with estimates ranging between 300,000 to 700,000 tonnes. One Ukrainian trader said eight to 10 shipments were bought, or at least 500,000 tonnes. * December corn last traded down 1-3/4 cents at $5.75-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel * Soybean futures were flat to easier, awaiting fresh inputs after closing higher in each of the previous four sessions following the USDA's surprise Nov. 9 cut to the U.S. harvest outlook. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. * Ahead of the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly U.S. crush report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the trade group to report that is members crushed 181.945 million bushels of soybeans in October. * January soybeans last traded unchanged at $12.44-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy