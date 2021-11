After a crash happens, those involved are expected to stay at the scene and not leave until first responders arrive. There are many reasons for this. First, exchanging information is a necessary action to take so that damages can be covered through civil litigation. Also, if there are injuries or death, anyone who is capable must call 9-1-1 can get the appropriate medical personnel to the scene for more rapid treatment.

JACKSON, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO