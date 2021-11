The Duke Blue Devils are set to open a special season in 2021-22, as it will be the final year that Mike Krzyzewski serves as the head coach of the program. Krzyzewski and Duke have already tabbed assistant Jon Scheyer as the coach that will replace him and he is getting the endorsements of the school’s legends. One of those legends is former guard JJ Redick, who endorsed Scheyer on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

