NFL

Patriots, Eagles falter in second round of playoffs

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKE FOREST — Both Franklin Academy and East Wake Academy had...

restorationnewsmedia.com

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.
NFL
Tuscaloosa News

Tuscaloosa area high school football rankings entering second round of playoffs

Here's a look at the top 10 Tuscaloosa area high school football teams entering the second round of AHSAA and AISA playoffs as ranked by The Tuscaloosa News. 1. Hillcrest (9-2) – The Patriots cooked up a 42-0 lead over Carver in the first half and didn't play their starters in the second half, winning 56-6 in the first round. Last week: Ranked No. 1. This week: Friday at Baldwin County.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

The New England Patriots are punishing the Cleveland Browns today and have looked superb over the past month. With a 6-4 record on the horizon and control over their playoff destiny, people are saying the same thing about them. New England took a 24-7 lead over the Browns into halftime....
NFL
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Raiders’ season ends in second round of boys soccer playoffs

OLIN—North Lincoln prevailed in penalty kicks against North Iredell in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Wednesday night. The teams both scored a pair of first-half goals. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler picked up one goal each for the Raiders. Luis Perez contributed with an assist. No one...
SOCCER
greensboro.com

Dudley easily advances to second round of football playoffs to meet Ledford

A recap of Dudley's 60-0 victory over North Henderson in a Class 3-A first-round football playoff game:. Senior wide receiver Mekhi Wall burst onto the playoff scene with two quick scores, and Dudley never looked back. The Panthers earned their fifth shutout win of the season, and they dominated both sides of the football. Dudley led 50-0 at halftime, and Coach Steven Davis was able to rest his core starters for the remainder of the game.
FOOTBALL
mahometdaily.com

Mahomet-Seymour football moves onto the second round of playoffs

Mahomet-Seymour’s football Bulldogs get to play one more home game. At least. The immediate reward for a 50-8 thrashing of Jacksonville on Saturday (Oct. 30) at Frank Dutton Field in a first-round Class 5A IHSA playoff game was the chance to return home. M-S (10-0) will host Troy Triad (8-2)...
SEYMOUR, IL
Blueridgenow.com

Hendersonville, North Henderson advance to second round of state soccer playoffs

Two area high school boys soccer teams earned wins on Monday in the first round of the state soccer playoffs. Below is a roundup of Monday's first round involving area teams. Summary: Hendersonville represented the No. 1 West seed and East Gaston was the No. 32 seed. Leaders for Hendersonville were Cooper King (four goals, two assists), Nick Hampton (two goals, one assist), Jude Webster (one goal, two assists), Anthony Hernandez (one goal, one assist), Israel Convento (one goal) and Harrison Moss (one assist).
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Spun

Raiders Suffered Brutal Injury Loss On Sunday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders are trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7, at halftime on Sunday night. Unfortunately, a halftime deficit to the Chiefs isn’t all the Raiders have to worry about. Las Vegas has reportedly lost a key contributor to a potentially significant injury on Sunday night. Raiders fullback Alec...
NFL
Dearborn Press & Guide

Downriver-area football second-round playoff overview and predictions

Entering the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs last week, the Downriver area had nine schools in the field. Following the results from the pre-district slate of games, that number has been whittled down to just five. Two of them set to square off on Friday in the district final round.
DETROIT, MI

