Argyle police believe one suspect to blame for several car burglaries

The Flower Mound Police Department this month arrested a man who allegedly shot a Flower Mound resident in the back and elbow in front of his home in May. On May 2, a young man had just gotten to his home in the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive in far south Flower Mound from his job at a Dallas convenience store, and as he walked toward the front door, he heard somebody running up to him from behind. He tried to hurry inside, but before he could he was shot from behind twice, according to Flower Mound police. One bullet went through his backpack and into his back, and the other grazed his elbow.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO