CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Argyle police believe one suspect to blame for several car burglaries

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Argyle Police Department is urging residents to take extra precautions to avoid being victims of vehicle burglaries after several have been reported...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Vehicle hits building on FM 407

A SUV crashed into a building on FM 407 a few blocks from the busy FM 2499 intersection on Friday. Flower Mound police responded to the scene around noon Friday at the building that houses Lantana Family Dentistry and Lantana Animal Hospital, 4110 Justin Road. The 75-year-old driver of the...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man arrested for murder of girlfriend in south Denton

A man who claimed a gun fired on its own and killed his girlfriend in March has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Denton Police Department. About 1 a.m. on March 6, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane. The caller told dispatchers that a gun fell, fired on its own and shot his girlfriend, according to a Denton police news release. The woman was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Mindy Tenerias, 26, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Vehicle fire spreads to Lantana house

Firefighters responded to and quickly doused a vehicle fire that spread to a house in Lantana on Wednesday morning. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as Argyle Fire District) crews were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Bradford Street, near Rayzor Elementary School. They found that the vehicle was parked in the driveway, a few feet from the garage door, and the fire was spreading to the front of the house. Firefighters brought the fire under control within a few minutes.
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 16 arrests from August 21 through September 20, and answered 368 calls for service, took 43 reports and worked 9 accidents. August 21 – An Officer was dispatched to the 4200 blk of Dale Earnhardt Way regarding a Theft of an iPhone. The phone was discovered being tracked on a FedEx truck and made its way to another city in the DFW area. The complainant notified FedEx and the phone was returned.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police arrest suspect in May shooting

The Flower Mound Police Department this month arrested a man who allegedly shot a Flower Mound resident in the back and elbow in front of his home in May. On May 2, a young man had just gotten to his home in the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive in far south Flower Mound from his job at a Dallas convenience store, and as he walked toward the front door, he heard somebody running up to him from behind. He tried to hurry inside, but before he could he was shot from behind twice, according to Flower Mound police. One bullet went through his backpack and into his back, and the other grazed his elbow.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Aug. 28, an elderly woman reported that she received a phone call from two men who identified themselves as U.S. government agents from Washington, D.C. and told her she had been a victim of fraud. They persuaded her to drive to various department stores and purchase $34,700 worth of gift cards, and then told her to provide them with the serial numbers on the back of the cards. The case was referred to the FBI to investigate.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village Police Blotter

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 21, the Highland Village Police Department investigated eight reported burglaries of vehicles, including two that involved the thefts of firearms: One was reported Aug. 30 from the 100 block of Baird Circle, and the other was reported Sept. 8 from the 2000 block of Tartan Trail. Both were in pickups, both were a part of a series (three or more) of vehicle burglaries and in both of these cases, the victims had left their pickups unlocked in their driveways. Police urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and to not leave valuables and firearms in them overnight.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Fraud suspects from out-of-state arrested in Double Oak

The Double Oak Police Department recently arrested two people from other states accused of identity theft. On Oct. 20, a Double Oak police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7700 block of Justin Road. The driver represented himself as another person and displayed the other person’s ID card, though his appearance was notably different than that in the ID card photo. The passenger did not present any ID, but identified herself verbally using different names, according to a DOPD news release.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy