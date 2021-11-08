PeTeReport - open-source application vulnerability reporting tool

Google has released ClusterFuzzLite, an open source fuzzing project that is a lightweight version of the company’s ClusterFuzz tool. Fuzzing is a technique where the tester throws a lot of data (“fuzz”), including random or invalid inputs, against an application to see how the application reacts. If the application crashes, the tester can look for memory leaks and security flaws. Continuous fuzzing has become a critical part of software development – even the latest guidelines for software verification from the National Institute of Standards and Technology specifies fuzzing among the minimum standard requirements.
