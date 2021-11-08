PeTeReport - open-source application vulnerability reporting tool

Many successful cyberattacks stem from exploiting application vulnerabilities, and having stout network security may not be enough. Regardless of how strong network security may be, hackers can find ways in. Sometimes, they are inside an organization’s network and do not exploit a vulnerability for many years. Attacks on vulnerable buffer overflows and code injections can be in the works for a very long time and lead to major data breaches, ransomware, or loss of service.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO