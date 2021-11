The latest data statistics, according to crypto prediction website, IntoTheBlock (ITB), has shown that 7 out of every 10 Shiba Inu holders are currently smiling to the bank on their initial investment. The index shows that just about 11% of active investors in the hotly competitive canine-coin, still hover around the break-even zone, with the rest yet to record significant gain, mostly due to their time of entrance onto the market.

