As our nearest neighbour, Papua New Guinea, struggles to contain a rampaging COVID outbreak, the question arises of how much Australia is doing to help. Is the emergency assistance Australia offers enough in a country whose health infrastructure was already under siege before the pandemic? An ancillary question is whether Canberra’s “vaccine diplomacy” in the Indo-Pacific is losing ground against an aggressive Chinese push to make available its Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines across the region. This is a classic case of a health emergency meeting soft diplomatic power in Australia’s own strategic backyard. China has distributed more than 1 billion doses of its...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO