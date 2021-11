In another sign of its ideological disconnect from its basic duties, the Rapid City School Board has on its November 2 agenda a resolution to withdraw from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. The reason for this radical departure is no collection of long-standing grievances or any evidence of underperformance, corruption, or administrative superfluity of the non-profit that trains and supports school board members, lobbies for their interests in Pierre, and helps them find teachers. Rapid City’s radical right-wing school board members would ditch all that just because the ASBSD isn’t as interested in making political statements and denying the reality of domestic terrorism as they are.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO