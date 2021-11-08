Free Fire announces first global brand campaign, Battle In Style

Square Enix has been doing quite a lot of work remaking the world of Final Fantasy 7. With the remake having redone the entire introduction to the game, fans have been curious about the reasoning for much of the changes. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake has performed considerably well, the scope of the universe is only getting larger. As Square Enix continues to produce new mobile spin-off titles. With a retelling is still on the way, Square Enix is also creating a Final Fantasy battle royale mobile game. Utilizing the Final Fantasy 7 Remake graphical style and fidelity, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier looks great. With the release of the most recent cinematic, the team also unveiled FF7: The First Soldier’s release date for November 17.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO