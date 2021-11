According to new leaks and information, a new Jinx skin is well on its way, thanks to the upcoming League of Legends collaboration in Fortnite Season 8. This season has already been jam-packed with new content skins, cosmetics and more. This year’s Fortnitemares event brought loads of fresh challenges and NPCs to Season 8, while the recent Fortnite x Resident Evil collaboration brought two brand new skins to the game. Fortnite leakers have now found out some interesting information about a new and upcoming Fortnite x League of Legends collaboration. As per leakers, this collaboration will add Jinx as the new skin in Fortnite Season 8.

