CICA Museum invites Korean artists worldwide and international artists based in Korea to participate in the Young Korean Artists Show Series Fall 2022 and the publication. Each selected artist will have a solo exhibition for a week in the gallery space (around 44m2) at the CICA Museum. The artists will be also featured in the the e-book, “CICA Art Now 2023,” which will be available via Amazon. The printed version will be available by order.

