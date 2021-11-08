CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

You May Own One Of The Rare Double Die 1955 Lincoln Pennies That Just Sold For $1.4k

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9jhv_0cqBu5D400

A rare double die 1955 Lincoln penny just sold for $1,400 and they’re just one of 20,000 that are out there, so check your change ASAP! On the rare Lincoln penny, there is a double die, meaning that the penny has a double layer effect, making it a rare find that’s also worth a lot. According to The Sun, this specific Lincoln coin is the most famous of them all.

The doubling effect can be seen mostly on the wording of the coin, which includes “In God We Trust” (above Lincoln) and “Liberty” (to the left of Lincoln), in addition to the year, which is 1955.

If you own a double die Lincoln penny, you should find out how much it could list for!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QG5z_0cqBu5D400
Picryl

USA Coin Book has a specific description of the coin: “It is very hard to miss this error so it is easy to tell the difference between the real one and the 1955 “poor mans” doubled die which is no where near as noticeable.” There’s also no mint mark on the coin.

Chad Eicher, owner of Metal Pursuits, spoke to The Sun about the rare coin. “In 1955, roughly 20,000 of these pennies were produced, and most were given as change from cigarette vending machines,” he says. “It might be worth around $1,800 if you find [a] 1955 no mint mark doubled die penny in extremely fine condition.”

Even average condition coins can snag a couple thousand dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJf3m_0cqBu5D400
eBay

For the bidding, a total of 22 bids were placed on the coin that was recently obtained, with the winning bid reaching $1,400. This means the penny is now worth around 14,000,000% of its original value. If you have one of these rare coins, how much you could get for it depends on its condition and grade—but regardless, it’s still quite valuable.

Even if it’s in just average condition, it could still be worth around $1,200. And the maximum it could be worth? Around $16,000, according to USA Coin Book. Two other double die Lincoln pennies sold as well, one for $1,800 and the other for $1,500. Tons of these coins are listed on eBay right this moment, so it’s worth taking a look to see if you have one, and how much it could potentially go for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7qlM_0cqBu5D400
The US Coins Guide

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

In Memoriam—People We’ve Lost In 2021

We lost a lot of great people in the year 2021. With COVID-19 still on its rampage and taking the lives of so many, it’s been a tough year for a lot of us, nearly as tough as 2020. In this article, we remember the many stars we’ve lost in...
OBITUARIES
Outsider.com

More Than a Penny: Rare 1 Cent Piece Sells for Massive Price

You probably spend a good portion of your week planted on the couch. Actually, estimates show that the average American watches over 4 hours of TV each night. If you follow that math, it comes out to about 28 hours per week or 2 whole months of couch-lock per year. But how often do you inspect your throne? Well, it might be time to go digging through those couch cushions. Heck, maybe even invest in a metal detector. Why? Apparently, a certain penny print can rake in a lot more than you’d think. In recent years, a rare 1 cent piece went for a whopping $25k. More on that below.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubled Die#Pennies#Asap#Sun#Usa Coin Book#Metal Pursuits
Digital Trends

A rare, original Apple-1 computer just sold for an unbelievable price

An extremely rare Apple-1 computer, first made in the 1970s, was recently sold at auction for an astounding $500,000. The Apple-1 purchased at auction for half a million dollars is only one of six made that were constructed with a Koa wood case. In total, only 200 Apple-1s were created; 175 of them went for an eerie price of $666.66, which Apple cofounder Stave Wozniak created in his head to pay homage to his love for repeating numbers. To add to the scarcity, 50 of them were purchased by Paul Terrell, owner of ByteShop, located in Mountain View, California.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
Robb Report

Once Worth 1 Cent, the World’s First Postage Stamp Could Fetch $8.25 Million at Auction

The postage stamp that started it all is going under the gavel. The coveted 18th-century rarity, known as the Penny Black, was the world’s first postage stamp and represents the very dawn of social communication. Measuring less than 1 square inch, it originally cost a single penny in 1840, but could fetch in excess of $8 million at Sotheby’s Treasures sale on December 7. Featuring a profile of Queen Victoria, the Penny Black allowed Brits to send a letter weighing up to half an ounce anywhere in the country for a flat rate of just one penny. Prior to that, the recipient...
SHOPPING
Woman's World

Finding This $1 Coin In Your Spare Change Could Score You Over $10,000

We’re all guilty of throwing loose change around the house without giving it so much as a second glance. But the next time you just toss it in a jar or piggy bank and call it a day, you may want to rifle through your haul for a few minutes. It turns out that if you have what’s called a Flowing Hair dollar in your midst, you could walk away with an easy five-figure payday.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
SHOPPING
mystar106.com

Rare Coin Could Grab $300,000 At Auction

An extraordinarily rare coin, minted in mid-17th century New England, is expected to sell for at least $300,000 next month at auction in London. The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 was recently found inside a candy tin containing hundreds of other coins at a family estate.
LIFESTYLE
B102.7

This Valuable Coin Might Be Hiding in Your Change

When was the last time you looked through your change? Many of us barely notice it at all, only glancing briefly while looking for a nickel or dime in the drive-thru. As it turns out, a small fortune could be hiding in plain sight, and we can thank the U.S. mint for that.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy