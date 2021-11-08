Ask Talking Chop: Braves mailbag request

Doug Gottlieb: “We have a tendency to do this where in an effort to be sensitive to other cultures we actually eliminate some of the championing of the cultures… What about the tomahawk chop is demeaning to Native Americans? What is offensive about a war chant? We get to the point where we try to eliminate history and pretend like it doesn’t exist. I’m not to the Clay Travis level of trying to make this something political, but Atlanta ‘Braves’ is not in any way derogatory towards Native Americans. You’re bringing in baggage from a whole other argument into this one in order to make your point, and what you will do is you will eliminate any Native American references in any part of our culture, and out of sight becomes out of mind. I do know there is an amount of people who are ‘woke’, I also do know there are a lot of people who are like ‘look, I don’t want to do something that is outwardly offensive’, but with this one, it just feels like we’re reaching and we’re trying to bend over backwards when on some levels it’s got to be a source of pride for your culture to represented in the proper way. That’s what Florida State has done and that’s what the Atlanta Braves have tried to do. I think it’s cool when they do it at Chiefs games [the tomahawk chop], I think it’s cool when they do it at Braves games, and I don’t think there’s any negative connotation with ‘Chiefs’. Some proper cultural representation is a good thing… The Atlanta Braves don’t just represent those incredible pitchers in the ’90s or Henry Aaron, they have matured the cultural appropriation where people are making it about a completely different argument and they are just using it to help that argument, and I don’t think that’s the right thing.” (Full Audio Above)

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO