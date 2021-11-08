Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/21–11/8/21)

The Casper Police Department has issued a statement about the accident that occurred on CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. "At 1:56pm Casper Police responded to the intersection of CY Avenue and SW Wyoming Boulevard in Casper for a report of a car accident with potential injuries," the Casper PD wrote on their Facebook page. "A Casper Police Officer was responding to an emergent call with lights and sirens on, traveling eastbound on CY Ave, when a garbage truck, traveling north on Wyoming Boulevard hit the police car. The truck then hit two other nearby vehicles. Three of the involved four drivers were transported to the hospital, including the Casper Police Officer. The crash investigation is ongoing and the intersection is anticipated to remain closed for the next hour."

