Science

Archaeologists unearth 'slaves' room' near Pompeii

Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists have uncovered a room at a villa just...

www.lakegenevanews.net

The Guardian

Discovery of Pompeii slaves’ room sheds rare light on real Roman life

A perfectly intact room that was lived in by slaves has been discovered in a suburb of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. Three wooden beds, a chamber pot and a wooden chest containing metal and fabric items were among the objects found in the cramped living quarters of what was a sprawling villa in Civita Giuliana, about 700 metres north-west of Pompeii’s city walls.
SCIENCE
newschain

Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of slaves

Archaeologists in Pompeii excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79AD volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient city have discovered a cramped dormitory and storage room that offers “a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves”, officials said Saturday. Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said the find...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
Robb Report

The Victoria and Albert Museum Has Returned a Looted 4,000-Year-Old Object to Turkey

On Tuesday, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum returned an ancient Anatolian gold ewer to Turkey. Dating back to more than 4,000 years ago, the golden ewer is believed by experts to have been made as a funerary gift by Haitian people of Anatolia in the 3rd century B.C.E. The artifact came into the museum’s collection as a gift from its previous owner. In 1989, British collector and real estate developer Arthur Gilbert purchased it from Los Angeles dealer Bruce McNall, who was involved in the illegal antiquities trade, according to the Art Newspaper. Gilbert reportedly purchased the ewer for a substantial sum of...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Archaeologists unearth mass grave ‘in a small space’ in ancient Peruvian city

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient mass grave in the ancient city of Chan Chan, located around 500km north of Peru’s capital Lima.Chan Chan, which means “resplendent Sun,” was the largest mud citadel in pre-Columbian America.It had ten walled palaces and some 30,000 citizens living in an area of some 20 square kilometres.UNESCO declared it as a World Heritage Site in 1986, and also listed it as one of World Heritage in Danger.Experts said that the mass grave may have been a burial space for the elite members of the Chimú empire, reported AFP.The Chimú empire reached its height in the...
WORLD
Phys.org

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Pompeii archaeologists said Saturday they have unearthed the remains of a "slave room" in an exceptionally rare find at a Roman villa destroyed by Mount Vesuvius' eruption nearly 2,000 years ago. The little room with three beds, a ceramic pot and a wooden chest was discovered during a dig at...
SCIENCE

