Archaeologists unearth 'slaves' room' near Pompeii

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient mass grave in the ancient city of Chan Chan, located around 500km north of Peru’s capital Lima.Chan Chan, which means “resplendent Sun,” was the largest mud citadel in pre-Columbian America.It had ten walled palaces and some 30,000 citizens living in an area of some 20 square kilometres.UNESCO declared it as a World Heritage Site in 1986, and also listed it as one of World Heritage in Danger.Experts said that the mass grave may have been a burial space for the elite members of the Chimú empire, reported AFP.The Chimú empire reached its height in the...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO