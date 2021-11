(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO