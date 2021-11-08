CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Just Opened To Vaccinated Travelers. Here's What You Need To Know To Leave Or Reenter

By Molly Bradley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden just signed a presidential proclamation that allows many foreign travelers back into the US, provided they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are the details on the new entry requirements. The Lede. Key Details. Travelers who are fully inoculated — including people who received...

The US is open to international travelers from today - here's what you need to know

The United States is lifting a series of COVID-19 travel bans for much of the world today and introducing vaccine requirements for foreign visitors. As of today, international travelers can also cross into the US via its land borders for the first time in more than a year and a half due to the pandemic. Here are the key aspects that anyone planning to enter the US from November 8 needs to be aware of.
Young children can now receive COVID vaccines in California. Here’s what you need to know

California will begin vaccinating young children as soon as today, with the state expecting to receive more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the first week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 for emergency use. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also endorsed it.
COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be a Requirement for All Americans

As the country adjusts to life in a post-pandemic world, vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue. With the number of cases and hospitalizations rebounding across the country, New York City has become the first major city to require proof of vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, theaters, and other indoor public places.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
U.S.-Canadian Border Is Open — Here’s What You Need To Know

The longest border travel restriction is over, but you need to remember these 6 requirements when you travel. As of November 8, Canadian citizens will be able to cross back into the United States and visit with those in Western New York -- the first time in 19 months. The border has officially been opened for both ways of travel, with New Yorkers able to travel to Canada and vice versa.
'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
