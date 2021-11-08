CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Thoughts from New York Giants' Week 9 Win Over vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 7 days ago

Some leftover thoughts after the New York Giants 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

1. Kudos to the coaching staff. Not only did they navigate a wild and crazy week marred by a series of false-positive COVID-19 tests that left questions as to who might be available to play and who wouldn't, but they kept things simple as far as the game plan was concerned.

Case in point. The Raiders entered the Week 9 game allowing 131.8 rushing yards per game, good (or is that bad?) enough for 29th in the league. So what did the Giants do? Rather than lean too heavily on their receiving corps, they ran the ball to the tune of 149 yards on 31 carries, making use of a lot of 12- and 13-personnel in the process.

This was a smart strategy considering Kenny Golladay had just returned from multiple games with a knee injury, John Ross was back from a quad injury, and Kadarius Toney still had that laceration by his thumb.

2. I'm not sure why some people say that the Giants' decision regarding quarterback Daniel Jones's future here is still muddied. While Jones hasn't been a world-beater, he also hasn't regressed to the point where there are significant questions about whether this team can win with him leading the offense.

As for those debating whether the Giants will exercise his fifth-year option after this season, the answer is yes.

First, the $20 million or so should fit nicely under the 2023 cap, which is the first year the windfall from the new television deals hits the cap.

More importantly, next year's quarterbacks class doesn't exactly rival the 2004 or 2018 classes in terms of talent to where an upgrade is waiting to be had.

And while it's not exactly fashionable to use injuries as an excuse, give Jones a consistent offensive line and the majority of his playmakers every week. Then maybe we can get a better sense of whether he is this franchise's answer for the next decade.

3. When Saquon Barkley is healthy, he will more than likely go back to being the bell cow for the Giants running game.

But after two seasons now in which Barkley has been missing due to injury and the running game has shown it can thrive by running a power scheme, I can't help but think that it might make more sense to split the workload a little more evenly between Barkley and Devontae Booker. Doing so would give the Giants more options and perhaps reduce some of the treads on Barkley's tires.

And for those wondering, no, I don't see the Giants doing anything with signing Barkley long-term after this season. I think they let him play out his option year (an affordable $7 million) and then see where things are after that. If he continues to have injury issues, then if you're the Giants, you better think twice about signing him to a long-term blockbuster deal that could potentially choke your salary cap.

4. If you're looking at the numbers alone, it's fair to wonder how the Giants pulled off a win this week.

One hundred ten passing yards? No way, the offense scores 10 points, let alone 23. And 403 of net yards given up by the defense to the Raiders? Surely the game must have been a blowout.

Ah, but it wasn't. Numbers are a solid indicator as to what happened, but they rarely, if ever, tell the entire story. In the case of the offense, the running game, as previously mentioned, carried the load thanks to the exploitation of an opponent's weakness.

The defense? No, the 403 net yards allowed isn't a pretty stat, but tucked within that performance are numbers like 33.3% (as in Raiders' third-down conversion rate), one (as in costly fumbles, such as the quarterback Derek Carr's lost fumble on a strip sack deep in Giants' territory in the fourth quarter), 17 percent (as in Raiders red zone efficiency rate), and three (as in the total number of turnovers by the Raiders).

5. The Giants are still having some discipline-related penalties popping up that, at this point in the season, should have long since been erased.

Most of those penalties have been coming on special teams in the last two weeks, a somewhat surprising development. According to NFLPenalties.com, the Giants' special teams have been penalized 12 times this season, tied for the most in the league with Houston and Arizona.

But when it comes to penalty yardage, the Giants take the lead there, edging out the Texans and Cardinals with 105 penalty yards. This, in turn, has made things harder for the Giants' offense.

According to Football Outsiders, the Giants' average starting field position has been 25.92, 30th in the league this season. Combine starting field position with an offense that has been banged up, and that's not a recipe for winning football.

6. One surprising aspect of the offense's game plan was the decision not to slide quarterback Daniel Jones around in the pocket, as they had done against the Chiefs on Monday night.

In that game against Kansas City, the Giants mostly kept Jones on the move, and it paid off. He was pressured on just 32.4 percent of his dropbacks, completing four of eight attempts.

Against the Raiders, Jones was under pressure on 48 percent of his dropbacks. Of his 12 dropbacks with pressure, he was sacked twice and completed six of the nine pass attempts.

Jones had one deep pass against the Chiefs, which he completed, and two against the Raiders, in which he completed one. That said, it was still somewhat surprising to see the Giants abandon that strategy which otherwise worked so well the week prior.

7. I'll get to snap counts in a different article, but something noteworthy is the Giants' use of their jumbo packages this week. I don't have the exact breakdown yet of how many times they ran 12-personnel, 13-personnel, 23-personnel, etc.

However, when you see offensive tackle Korey Cunningham getting 13 snaps; fullbacks Eli Penny and Cullen Gillaspia getting 13 and two snaps, respectively; and the tight ends, Evan Engram (46 snaps) and Kyle Rudolph (31 snaps), getting more snaps than the receivers, you know the team deployed a lot of 12- and 13-personnel.

That strategy helped an offensive line where the run blocking has been suspect far more times than I think anyone would care to acknowledge.

Community Policy