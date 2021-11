Joe Judge said he plans to meet with all of the players on the team individually during the bye week to discuss ways each of them can improve. "I think it’s important this time of the year to talk to each of the players about what are a few things they can do better and what’s the planned course of action to improve on that," Judge said on Monday. "You have to give the guys tangible marks that they can work toward in this part of the year."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO