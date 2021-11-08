CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sixers want help understanding Simmons’ ‘return to action process’ and have had discussions with Boston

By Sean Kennedy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile everything has been fun on the court this season for the Philadelphia 76ers, the thing holding people back from falling fully head-over-heels for this Sixers team continues to be how the Ben Simmons situation will resolve. Every time fans let their guard down and try to enjoy actual basketball, another...

Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help

Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept the 76ers’ assistance to address his mental readiness to play is frustrating the organization. Simmons has been receiving treatment from team doctors for a back ailment. But he has been unwilling to meet with Sixers doctors to discuss his mental readiness, according to ESPN. The disgruntled point guard has been working instead with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Players Association since this summer. He has not shared details of those meetings with the Sixers, according to the report.
Report: ‘No timeline’ for Ben Simmons’ return to the Sixers

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne appeared on NBA Today Tuesday afternoon to provide insight on a few storylines revolving around Ben Simmons and his progress toward playing again for the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Shelburne, Simmons is working with mental health professionals through the NBPA to reach a state of “mental readiness”...
Simmons, Sixers remain at standstill after Morey meeting

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey had a brief meeting with Ben Simmons on Wednesday, a source tells NBC Sports Philadelphia, in which Simmons informed Morey that he is still not mentally ready to play for the Sixers, as Ben has told other team officials over the last week.
Report: 76ers frustrated with Simmons' progress on returning

The Philadelphia 76ers are growing frustrated with Ben Simmons' lack of progress toward returning to the court, reported Ramona Shelburne on NBA Today Tuesday. "Ben has not been accepting any of the help that the team has offered him, in terms of helping him with his mental readiness," said Shelburne.
Report: Ben Simmons Told 76ers' Daryl Morey He's Not Ready for Return to Game Action

There is still no timetable for Ben Simmons' potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported 76ers president Daryl Morey "approached" Simmons on Wednesday to discuss his return, but the three-time All-Star said he is still not mentally ready to take the floor and is seeking professional help.
Daryl Morey must cut his losses and send Ben Simmons home

Allow me to set the scene. It was Thursday night. I had just begun to digest a reheated sweet potato / wild rice burger I’d shared with my devoted girlfriend Gabrielle (brag), curled up on the couch next to her and our foster dog Rosco — a beguiling mix between an English Bulldog and Dalmatian whom we’re already heartbroken to not keep — as I surreptitiously snuck a peak at some first-half action between the intrepid, short-handed Sixers and the ever-annoying Toronto Raptors via the MyTeams app (Survivor occupying the TV screen, at the moment). Just then, a third of my iPhone 7 (second brag) screen was obstructed by one of the most feared push notifications known to man, woman, or Delaware-county-dwelling-child: The Athletic’s Shams Charania had a new (and somehow even worse) update on the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, inescapable saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Report: Sixers fining Ben Simmons again in latest twist

The Philadelphia 76ers have resumed fining Ben Simmons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers fined Simmons his $360,000 game salary for Thursday’s victory over the Detroit Pistons and will continue to fine him moving forward “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
SIXERS PATIENCE WEARING THIN WITH CRYBABY BEN SIMMONS!

ESPN is reporting that the Sixers are increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play. While Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, he has been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness, sources said.
Sixers Fine Ben Simmons $360K Game Salary For Missing Thursday Night’s Game, Report Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The back-and-forth continues. The 76ers have reportedly fined Ben Simmons his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday night’s game and plan to resume fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the new developments surrounding the Ben Simmons drama on Friday afternoon. “ESPN Sources: The 76ers fined Ben Simmons his $360K game salary for missing Thursday’s game and plan to resume fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations,” Wojnarowski tweeted. ESPN Sources: The 76ers fined...
Sixers resume fining Ben Simmons for lack of cooperation in return-to-play process

The Sixers resumed fining Ben Simmons on Thursday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported first this week, the next step in a long, drawn-out battle between the Sixers and their disaffected star. Simmons was docked a $360,000 game check for missing Thursday's game, and the Sixers will continue fining him until he meets the obligations he has as a member of the organization.
Sixers resume fining Ben Simmons as the stalemate continues

The Ben Simmons situation continues. The 2021 runner up for Defensive Player of the Year has been out of the lineup after sharing with the team a couple weeks ago that he doesn’t feel mentally ready to play. The team has offered their support and resources to the former first overall pick out of LSU. The Melbourne native was reportedly dealing with back tightness as well, an issue that has mostly resolved after treatment with team staff.
