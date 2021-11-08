CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Mike Vrabel: Taylor Lewan was available for emergency only

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, who was questionable going into the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee issue, was active on Sunday night but never saw the field despite looking fine in pre-game warm-ups.

It isn’t clear if Lewan tweaked something ahead of the game or if the Titans were sitting him as a precaution, but it was a troubling turn of events nonetheless.

While he didn’t go into specifics, head coach Mike Vrabel noted after the game that Lewan was indeed available, but only in an emergency, which leads us to believe that he should be OK.

Nevertheless, it’ll be worth monitoring Lewan’s status during the week.

The Titans can ill-afford to be any shorter than they already are on offense, and especially along the offensive line at left tackle. Tennessee was also down right guard Nate Davis, who was inactive due to a concussion.

