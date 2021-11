The decentralized finance (DeFi) market has witnessed massive growth in 2021, although the market experienced a pullback within the late first half of the year. However, with all that has happened, DeFi market growth has continued to soar to new highs. According to a report on Business Insider, DeFi is likely to become an $800 billion industry in the coming year. With the booming DeFi market, many projects are seeking entry into the market with innovative and disruptive services.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO