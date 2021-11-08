CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BNBHyperRise Prepares to Launch at the Miami Crypto Expo

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNB Hyper Rise will be launching their project at the Miami Crypto Expo in a three-stage launch that will capitalize on the hype surrounding the crypto event. The special launch is part of an extensive marketing campaign that has brought significant attention to the project, which will transition into a post-launch...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Lilly Finance and Saitama Launch First Ever Youth-Inspired, Medical-Focused Cryptocurrency

Lilly Finance will join community-driven crypto leaders, Saitama, to launch Lilly, a token named after the company’s now-12-year-old brand ambassador: Lillian Bay. The launch represents a major mission milestone for Lilly Finance’s parent company Lillian Bay Medical, which is founded to solve problems, expand access, and accelerate advances in medical technology.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Crypto Rewards Platform Ethernal Launches Sale on PancakeSwap

Ethernal, the first community-driven DeFi token to generate rewards in the form of any major cryptocurrency, launched its token sale on PancakeSwap. For the first time, DeFi staking and other rewards can be made available in the user’s choice of crypto (BTC, ETH, SHIB, other BEP-20 tokens) thanks to Ethernal’s innovative smart contract design. ETHFIN tokens, the utility and staking token for Ethernal, can be purchased using any number of BEP-20 tokens on the DeFi launch platform Pancakeswap, and is expected to be available on various central exchanges in the near future as part of the project’s roadmap.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Cointelegraph launches Crypto Biz newsletter

The cryptocurrency market has matured from a fringe technology experiment to a global asset class valued at over $2.7 trillion. It’s about time we start treating it as a business — and reporting on it as such. Cointelegraph’s Business Beat has been busy over the past year covering the biggest...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Securities: ADDX Launches First Crypto Fund by Trovio

(formerly operating as iStox), a digital securities exchange backed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has launched its very first product, according to a note from the company. ADDX has listed a crypto fund managed by Trovio Capital Management (TCM). The fund aims to a competitive option for crypto investing. The fund is said to have recorded a net return of 215% in 2020 and 205% in the first ten months of 2021. The offering is available to accredited investors. Under Singapore law, an accredited individual investor as an individual whose net personal assets exceeds in value SGD 2 million, or whose financial assets exceed in value SGD 1 million, or whose income in the preceding 12 months is at least SGD 300,000.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyper#Bnb Hyper Rise#Symphony Technology Group#Stg
thecryptoupdates.com

Gotbit Expands their Footprint in the Crypto Ecosystem with the Launch of Gotbit Foundation

The pathbreaking Crypto events continue to entertain the world in 2021 and in this Crypto boom, the name of Gotbit does not need an introduction anymore. Recently, Gotbit announced its new expansion, ‘Gotbit Foundation’ which is a venture capital investment company focused on the long-term development of decentralized projects. It’s designed to equip visionaries of tomorrow with capital and a large network of support to realize new breakthroughs.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Predictcoin Launches Predict Crypto Movements and Earn Rewards in PRED and BNB

Making bets and predicting the outcome of certain events has existed for thousands of years as it undoubtedly provides participants with enhanced emotions whether they win or lose. However, the main problem for those who lose is that they don’t win anything – no surprises there, right. As such, Predictcoin...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CryptoProfit Launches, Aims to Disrupt the Crypto Mining Industry

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CryptoProfit has recently made crypto mining even more profitable for its customers by waiving off the custom as well as shipping fees. November 1, 2021 — CryptoProfit, an innovative...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

All-Inclusive NFT Marketplace Niftify Announces Initial Exchange Offering of $NIFT Tokens with Synapse Network

Niftify Limited LLC, the all-inclusive NFT platform, announced the initial exchange offering (IEO) of its $NIFT tokens with cross-chain investment ecosystem Synapse Network. Currently in beta launch, the Niftify platform allows people to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs. Within the Niftify ecosystem, NIFT tokens are native utility tokens for...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Akemona Announces That Its Tokenization Platform Is Live

Akemona, the first SEC-registered, FINRA-member, crowdfunding platform that allows businesses to raise capital by offering and selling blockchain tokens, has announced that its platform is now live. While making this announcement, Brady Matthews, the Chief Technology Officer of Akemona, added that three businesses, viz., Saber Manufacturing, LLC, Dedicated Sports Marketing,...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange FTX US to Double-Down on Miami Presence

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sporting his TSM jersey. Image: FTX. FTX US is expanding its presence in Miami, Florida, where the crypto exchange has already established a firm foothold. The firm is building permanent office space for 16 to 18 employees in Miami’s financial district, according to a recent Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
aithority.com

ApolloX Launches World’s First Hybrid Derivatives Exchange To Make Crypto Accessible To All

ApolloX, the world’s first centralized and decentralized (CEX-DEX) hybrid derivatives exchange, announced its DEX launch as average 24h trading volume reached $180 Million two months after its initial CEX launch in September. ApolloX aims to provide incredible accessibility and anonymity to derivatives trading for both new and experienced traders. Users...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

FortKnoxster launches its Crypto Suite with built-in security and beyond

Cybersecurity company FortKnoxster launches its one-stop crypto application Crypto Suite with a range of features aimed at the crypto and security lovers. Among the features, which all are protected by strong end-to-end encryption, are:. Fiat to crypto and reverse. Crypto to crypto exchange. Store and transfer nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.
SOFTWARE
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Best Crypto Investments in 2021, Ranked by ROI Since Launch

Ever wondered what an investment of 10,000 BTC was worth back in 2010? $41 worth of Papa John’s pizzas. This shows just how wild the digital asset market can be and highlights its growth over the years. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and Binance Coin all hit their all-time highs in...
STOCKS
aithority.com

Prophecy DeFi Provides Operational Update on Layer2 Blockchain

Prophecy DeFi Inc. is pleased to provide an operational update, further to its press release, on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. Since our press release highlighting the first 90 days of operations, Layer2 has continued to produce significant returns from existing positions, generating yield and capital gains of $2.98 Million from its original $3.65 Million in deployed capital in under 120 days of operations. The deployed capital now stands at $6.63 Million and we are pleased to announce, Prophecy DeFi provided additional capital to Layer2 in order to take advantage of new market opportunities. This increases Layer2’s total deployable capital base to $7.13 Million.
MARKETS
protocol.com

What crypto markets need to prepare for institutionalization now

Cryptocurrency markets have evolved rapidly since the emergence of bitcoin in 2009. From Ethereum to Litecoin and Chainlink, among thousands of others, crypto assets have found their way into the arms and portfolios of many retail investors. Crypto markets are increasingly eyeing expansion beyond the retail community and into the institutional realm as a key component of their growth strategy. To gain the trust of desired regulated institutions, crypto markets must prove they can meet the heightened requirements and due diligence inquiries of their investor base with ample technology, controls and processes to protect investments. In our experience, both as a market operator and provider of market infrastructure technology at over 130 marketplaces worldwide, two of the most critical areas to address are the operation of reliable and scalable infrastructure and maintaining orderly markets with the utmost market integrity. As the crypto asset macro environment evolves with impending regulation and fluctuating periods of high volatility, the time is ripe for crypto asset markets to prepare for institutionalization — the participation of banks, broker-dealers, payment providers and more — to safely capitalize on the environment and safely grow and scale with the heightened demand.
MARKETS
cryptocoin.news

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia To Launch Crypto Trading On Mobile App

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced that it will launch trading abilities for 10 different cryptocurrencies on their mobile CommBank app. According to CBA’s official announcement, the bank has partnered with the crypto exchange Gemini to enable the ability of crypto trading for its 6.5 million customers. The exchange run by two of the earliest crypto billionaires, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is one of the smaller exchanges by trading volume, but markets itself strongly as a custodial solution for institutions. Furthermore, CBA has partnered with Chainalysis for compliance services.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

After Miami And New York, Will Tanzania Be The Next Crypto Stronghold?

After Miami and New York promised to welcome Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and crypto companies in the United States, Zanzibar plans to follow suit and become the next stronghold for the cryptocurrency community of the United Republic of Tanzania. What Happened: Zanzibar — which is a semiautonomous territory in the nation...
MIAMI, FL
aithority.com

SaaS Startup ProfitWheel Secures USD 3 Million In Investment From Top Investors

Following close on the heels of its US operations launch in September 2021, SaaS Startup ProfitWheel recently announced securing a total capital raise of USD 3 million. 50% of the total investment amount was acquired from Netcore Cloud, a leading acquisition, engagement and retention company and ProfitWheel co-founder, Vivek Bhargava. The remaining 50% of ProfitWheel’s investment is from over 15 respected Indian business leaders who have invested the remaining sum as an angel investment. ProfitWheel had also recently brought in Nielsen’s Aman Khanna and Gautam Mehra as Co-Founders.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy