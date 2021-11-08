BNBHyperRise Prepares to Launch at the Miami Crypto Expo

Cryptocurrency markets have evolved rapidly since the emergence of bitcoin in 2009. From Ethereum to Litecoin and Chainlink, among thousands of others, crypto assets have found their way into the arms and portfolios of many retail investors. Crypto markets are increasingly eyeing expansion beyond the retail community and into the institutional realm as a key component of their growth strategy. To gain the trust of desired regulated institutions, crypto markets must prove they can meet the heightened requirements and due diligence inquiries of their investor base with ample technology, controls and processes to protect investments. In our experience, both as a market operator and provider of market infrastructure technology at over 130 marketplaces worldwide, two of the most critical areas to address are the operation of reliable and scalable infrastructure and maintaining orderly markets with the utmost market integrity. As the crypto asset macro environment evolves with impending regulation and fluctuating periods of high volatility, the time is ripe for crypto asset markets to prepare for institutionalization — the participation of banks, broker-dealers, payment providers and more — to safely capitalize on the environment and safely grow and scale with the heightened demand.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO