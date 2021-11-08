CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDX Coin to Introduce First True Crypto-to-Fiat Payments and Banking Platform, Sidestepping Antiquated Payment Systems

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDX Coin announced it is developing a new global digital banking platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. The high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform delivers a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud...

aithority.com

Introducing AMP43, An Investor-Targeted Automation-Focused & Machine Learning Service

Toronto-made curated digital service helps IPO-Ready Brands and New Stocks Grow their Shareholder Base. Marketing technology firm NAV43 announced the launch of AMP43, its visionary new Service that uses machine learning to curate an audience of potential investors. Aimed primarily at IPO-ready brands and newly-launched stocks looking to grow their shareholder base, AMP43 boosts the voices of key experts and media figures to bridge the gap between them and the right investment opportunity.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Is AI the Answer to Determine the Price of NFTs? TrustNFT says yes.

NFT – three letters that have been spinning the world of crypto, art, and finance. Only in the first half of 2021 NFT sales volume surges to $2.5 billion. From cartoons of ape or Twitter tweet, to the digitized art masterpieces, NFTs undoubtedly became not only part of the internet culture but also has the potential to become a financial instrument.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Autify Will Provide Exclusive Offers As AWS Activate Partner

Autify, Inc. has been selected as an AWS Activate Partner led by Amazon Web Services (AWS). To help startups develop their web services and apps, we will accelerate delivering Autify, our software test automation platform. Autify, Inc. which provides Autify, an AI-based software test automation platform, has been chosen as...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

New Data From GumGum’s Accredited Contextual Intelligence Engine, Verity, Reveals That Keyword-Based Safety Strategies Are Blocking a Considerable Amount of Safe Content

GumGum, Inc., a global media and technology company that specializes in contextual intelligence, released data indicating that a majority of online content containing keywords related to climate change is actually safe for brand advertising. The findings come from analysis by Verity, the company’s accredited contextual intelligence engine. Over a 30-day period, Verity identified almost 1.2 million unique pages containing climate change-related keywords across GumGum’s publisher network. Of those pages, the system’s threat detection models classified 58.5% as ‘Safe’.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Akemona Announces That Its Tokenization Platform Is Live

Akemona, the first SEC-registered, FINRA-member, crowdfunding platform that allows businesses to raise capital by offering and selling blockchain tokens, has announced that its platform is now live. While making this announcement, Brady Matthews, the Chief Technology Officer of Akemona, added that three businesses, viz., Saber Manufacturing, LLC, Dedicated Sports Marketing,...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Envision Digital and SITA Join Forces to Develop Net Zero Technology and Help ecarbonize Airports

Envision Digital International Pte Ltd, a Singapore-headquartered global net zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, and SITA, the world’s leading IT provider for the air transport industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly build end-to-end net zero carbon solutions for airports worldwide. The...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

1&1 Versatel Partners With RingCentral to Bring the Power of Gigabit Internet and Business Communications to its Customers

1&1 Versatel, one of Germany’s leading business-to-business (B2B) providers of fiber gigabit connections and network-related services, announced their partnership with RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. As part of the partnership, 1&1 Versatel will offer customers a new co-branded cloud communications solution, RingCentral mit 1&1 Connected Calls, which includes RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) platform and RingCentral’s stand-alone video meetings and team messaging product as well as cloud phone system.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

How AI Will Enhance the Compliance Industry in the Future

Compliance, sometimes referred to as governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), is slowly but surely benefiting from artificial intelligence (AI). Organizations of all sizes are starting to deploy AI and automation technology to better manage compliance disclosures and ethics training. AI’s role in compliance will grow significantly in the next decade...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Prophecy DeFi Provides Operational Update on Layer2 Blockchain

Prophecy DeFi Inc. is pleased to provide an operational update, further to its press release, on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. Since our press release highlighting the first 90 days of operations, Layer2 has continued to produce significant returns from existing positions, generating yield and capital gains of $2.98 Million from its original $3.65 Million in deployed capital in under 120 days of operations. The deployed capital now stands at $6.63 Million and we are pleased to announce, Prophecy DeFi provided additional capital to Layer2 in order to take advantage of new market opportunities. This increases Layer2’s total deployable capital base to $7.13 Million.
MARKETS
aithority.com

China Vape Brand COEE Has Completed Several Million RMB of A-round Funds From VC to Accelerate Its Channel Expansion and User Development

The China cutting-edge vape brand COEE has recently completed A-round financing of several million RMB, led by the QF Capital investment, followed invest by strategic industrial capitals. ‘We mainly use A-round of financing to focus on improving our production R&D, layout in the global market channel, and user development as...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

Gamut, The Leader in Local OTT, announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot’s unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.
RETAIL
aithority.com

PNC Treasury Management Launches Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning-Enabled Cash Forecasting Application

PNC Treasury Management announced a new cash management application called, PINACLE Cash Forecasting, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to offer companies a glimpse into their financial future. The new application automates a tedious, error-prone task and seeks to provide treasurers with more time to actually use the cash forecast versus simply building it.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

TowerData And FreshAddress Merge To Form Premier Email Data Technology Company

The combined organization serves thousands of clients with Email Validation, Email Intelligence, and Identity Matching Solutions. TowerData, LLC, a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MNT-Halan’s Neuron Drives Massive Scalability for Egypt’s Leading Fintech

MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading fintech ecosystem, has announced the successful roll out of Neuron, the proprietary core banking software it developed and launched earlier this year. This distributed system enables the frictionless handling of millions of customers and multiple currencies. It also guarantees maximum uptime that ensures availability while maintaining maximum control of customer data. Critically, it integrates all business functions through machine learning and AI to increase productivity, minimize risk of default and credit exposure, and enhance renewal rate.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NICE Actimize Launches Dark Web Intelligence Solution for Proactive Fraud Prevention

The growing amount of information on the Dark Web presents a range of complex fraud schemes and typologies that are increasingly difficult for financial service organizations (FSOs) to detect and stop. To address this problem, NICE Actimize, a NICE business, announced its IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. Deploying comprehensive, multi-language coverage of the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, private messaging platforms, and underground fraudster infrastructure and communities, the solution helps FSOs resolve the pervasive challenges they face in detecting dynamic fraud and account takeover threats.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Virtuoso Lands $13 Million Series a to Further Develop Codeless, AI-Powered Test Automation Platform

Virtuoso, the company leading the quality-first revolution with its game-changing AI-powered testing automation platform, has announced a $13.3 million Series A round led by Paladin Capital and joined by Mubadala Capital and existing investors Crane Venture Partners, Forward Partners and Downing Ventures. Virtuoso’s mission is to reimagine software testing. Their...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Blackbaud and Campaign Monitor Release Powerful Email Marketing Solution for Social Good Organizations

Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, has teamed up with marketing technology company Campaign Monitor to integrate its email marketing solution with Blackbaud’s fundraising and donor management software solution, Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT. This integration creates an automated email marketing solution designed for the needs and goals of nonprofits and social good organizations.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Chunghwa Telecom and Vietnam Viettel-CHT Just Go Hand in Hand to Provide Public Cloud Services and Innovative Cloud-Based Applications Aiming for Digital Transformation of the Vietnamese Enterprises

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. announces Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd the currently largest DC and Cloud computing service provider in Vietnam, has signed a contract with Chunghwa Telecom as its public cloud service partner to facilitate the public cloud services and cloud based applications in Vietnam. Both parties had agreed upon a tighter partnership, working together on assisting local businesses implementing digital solutions like IoT, AI, Big Data, Cyber Security, Cloud-Network Convergence as well as other advanced technologies in an attempt to pick up the pace of the already occurred digital transformation on Vietnam market, that the collaborations in smart manufacturing, smart healthcare and FinTech have been specifically laid out to move forward. Chunghwa Telecom is expected to be of the best assisting partner for Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd in the coming years.
WORLD

