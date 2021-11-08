PDX Coin to Introduce First True Crypto-to-Fiat Payments and Banking Platform, Sidestepping Antiquated Payment Systems

Prophecy DeFi Inc. is pleased to provide an operational update, further to its press release, on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. Since our press release highlighting the first 90 days of operations, Layer2 has continued to produce significant returns from existing positions, generating yield and capital gains of $2.98 Million from its original $3.65 Million in deployed capital in under 120 days of operations. The deployed capital now stands at $6.63 Million and we are pleased to announce, Prophecy DeFi provided additional capital to Layer2 in order to take advantage of new market opportunities. This increases Layer2’s total deployable capital base to $7.13 Million.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO