PDX Coin to Introduce First True Crypto-to-Fiat Payments and Banking Platform, Sidestepping Antiquated Payment Systems
PDX Coin announced it is developing a new global digital banking platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. The high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform delivers a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud...aithority.com
