If you've yet to take your business to TikTok, you may be missing out on a serious sales opportunity. You already know the video-sharing app, which recently broke a billion, mostly Gen-Z users, is popular, but you may not know that it also recently expanded into social commerce. In late August, Shopify became the first commerce platform to partner with TikTok to launch in-app shopping. A month later, Square announced a similar partnership. Both integrations, currently in beta testing, will allow businesses that use the platforms to seamlessly link their products in videos on TikTok, where viewers can shop them directly without having to visit a web browser.

