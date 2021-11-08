CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2020 American Legion Riders of the Year recognized

By Iron County Reporter
Times-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRider Of The Year Michele Bird, club secretary and active Harley rider, was recognized by Director Jim Figel...

timesbulletin.com

coastalbreezenews.com

American Legion Post 404 Veterans Day Ceremony

Marco Island’s American Legion Post 404 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Marco Island Lutheran Church at 525 N. Collier Blvd, on November 11, 2021 at 11 AM to honor all veterans of America’s Armed Forces. All are welcome to participate in this celebration of our brave men...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Vice commander visits local American Legion post

American Legion Unit 313 was visited by a special guest this weekend, who admired the local post’s community and facility. Jerrold Wilson of Harrison, Ohio, is serving as American Legion’s Vice Commander after more than 40 years with the organization. During his tour of Indiana Legions, Wilson visited Fairmount on Saturday.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
themadisonrecord.com

American Legion, Auxiliary host Veterans Appreciation Night

MADISON – Veterans Appreciation Night will continue the thoughts of Veterans Day into the evening on Nov. 11. Black Patch Distilling Co., a veteran-owned business at 500 Lanier Road in Madison, will host the event from 6 to 9 p.m. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend and enjoy great food, beverages and camaraderie among fellow veterans in the community.
MADISON, AL
Moulton Advertiser

American Legion completes project for local veteran

The American Legion Post 25 continues living up to its motto: veterans helping veterans, after volunteers with the group completed a wheelchair ramp for a local veteran last week. The American Legion stepped in to help Roy Bain, of Moulton, and completed a wheelchair ramp for Bain at his home on Oct. 18, according to Kay Wadsworth, a spokesperson for the American Legion Post 25. Bain, who is a Vietnam War veteran, suffers from cancer due to his exposure to Agent Orange, a “tactical use” herbicide used to clear leaves and vegetation by the U.S. military during the war. “Mr. Bain started having falls and trouble getting up and down stairs,” Wadsworth said following the Legion’s ramp project. “The American Legion Post 25 of Lawrence County prides itself on giving back to the military veterans of Lawrence County.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
mckenziebanner.com

Huntingdon American Legion to Honor Veterans

A Support Our Veterans Night is Tuesday, November 9 at the Carroll County Civic Center sponsored by American Legion Post 47. The event features music and guest speaker Colonel Jim Harding, the most decorated Vietnam veteran. Admission is $6 at the door. Food and drink will be available to purchase.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
KPLC TV

American Legion posts to host free breakfast for vets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Legion posts in Lake Charles are coming together for a free breakfast to honor veterans and first responders. “We’ve invited all veterans, all first responders and their families and anyone else who wants to come out and support our veterans,” said Karl Christensen, Commander at American Legion Post 1 in Lake Charles. “There’s no reservations required. You show up and come in and we’ll serve you a breakfast. And we’ll keep serving until we run out of food.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
boothbayregister.com

American Legion holds annual awards dinner

When military veterans gather to honor others for their service, you know it’s going to be a special evening. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Boothbay’s Charles E. Sherman Jr. American Legion Post #36 held its annual awards night to thank community members who have been especially supportive of the Legion. Recipients...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Gazette

American Legion Auxiliary makes a difference in Teller County

Women who belong to the American Legions Auxiliary Unit 1980 are mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters and spouses of veterans or active-duty military. Recently, the women held a meet-and-greet reception to talk about their work in the Teller County community. For area veterans, they are proactive in their efforts to promote quality of life for soldiers and families. Women of the auxiliary help prepare and serve a free breakfast at the Historic Ute Inn on the first Saturday of the month. As well, they visit veterans in nursing homes, provide food and presents for two families in need at Christmas while offering support with a social every quarter.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Grand Haven Tribune

Girls State delegate speaks to American Legion Auxiliary

COVID-19 was responsible for a change in Girls State last summer, forcing it to be transitioned into a virtual event. Despite worries by the Grand Haven American Legion Auxiliary that local students would not want to attend a virtual event, local students told them otherwise. Spring Lake High School junior Carol Ventocilla expressed her desire to attend a Virtual Girls State, and seven of her classmates – Anna Bisacky, Kamdyn Burns, Grace Cooper, Reese Isard, Kelsey Megley, Kayla Purvis and Sarah Williams – also attended.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville American Legion To Hold Holiday Market

The Yorkville American Legion will host a Kris Kringle Market as part of the City of Yorkville's Holiday festivities on Saturday, November 20. There are other festivities that Friday as well. The Kris Kringle Market will happen at the American Legion located at 9054 Veterans Parkway. Post Commander Anthony says...
YORKVILLE, IL
Griffin Daily News

American Legion post in Griffin is named after Barnett

Details about Troy Barnett’s life and death are sketchy. Other than being born to Mrs. W.J. Barnett of RFD 2, Hampton, on Aug. 18, 1893, available records about Troy Barnett unfortunately don’t tell the tale of his father or siblings or anything else about his early life. The first verifiable...
GRIFFIN, GA
Wicked Local

Georgetown to address ADA compliance at American Legion Park

Georgetown is looking to improve access for people with disabilities using American Legion Park, and there is now a subcommittee to help. Anala Guertin, of the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Commission, met with the Board of Selectmen Monday night and said a resident approached her about the topic in the spring.
GEORGETOWN, MA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville American Legion Flag Raising Tomorrow

The Knoxville American Legion post will display its parade of flags at Graceland Cemetery this week in honor of Veterans Day. American Legion member and veteran Curt Froyen says this is an opportunity to think about and honor the sacrifices that veterans and their families made. “It’s kind of impossible...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kingstonthisweek.com

Legion Riders: Making an effort to be everywhere for Remembrance Day

Attending a Remembrance Day ceremony in the region?. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. There’s a pretty good chance you’ll see members of the Legion Riders in attendance. “We can’t get to all of them, but we get to a lot of them,” said Gaetan...
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown’s American Legion retires flags

Like many of us, United States flags are destined for retirement. The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k, states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”. Doylestown’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
backroadsnews.com

Longtime Legion member recognized

Jim Herrs, Linn, receives a plaque from Gary Ouellette, Linn American Legion Post 237 Commander, during a recognition ceremony during a membership drive at the Legion last Wednesday. Herrs was recognized as being a continuous member of the Legion for the past 50 years.
LINN, KS
Elgin Courier

American Legion serves dinner to Elgin firefighters

Last Tuesday, November 2, the American Legion honored a group of local heroes: the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department. They served a warm and tasty meal of brisket, sausage and the fixin’s from Meyers.The first responders make a difference in everyone's life. When you see a fireman or policeman, take a moment and thank them.The American Legion provides aid and assistance to our local veterans. If you want to help us, come to our Italian night at the VFW on the third Friday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m. for an authentic Italian meal, all-you-can-eat for only $10 a ...
ELGIN, TX
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Minetto American Legion to salute Afghanistan vets

MINETTO — Veterans who served in Afghanistan will be honored in Minetto as soon as next year with a memorial saluting their efforts, sacrifices and perseverance. Minetto town leaders this week approved a measure allowing the Minetto-based American Legion Post 486 to acquire and install a memorial dedicated to veterans who served during the 20-year Afghanistan War.
MINETTO, NY

