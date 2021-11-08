2020 American Legion Riders of the Year recognized

The American Legion Post 25 continues living up to its motto: veterans helping veterans, after volunteers with the group completed a wheelchair ramp for a local veteran last week. The American Legion stepped in to help Roy Bain, of Moulton, and completed a wheelchair ramp for Bain at his home on Oct. 18, according to Kay Wadsworth, a spokesperson for the American Legion Post 25. Bain, who is a Vietnam War veteran, suffers from cancer due to his exposure to Agent Orange, a “tactical use” herbicide used to clear leaves and vegetation by the U.S. military during the war. “Mr. Bain started having falls and trouble getting up and down stairs,” Wadsworth said following the Legion’s ramp project. “The American Legion Post 25 of Lawrence County prides itself on giving back to the military veterans of Lawrence County.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO