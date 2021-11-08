Failing to plan is planning to fail

Click here to read the full article. Riding high on the continued gains of its beauty business, Procter & Gamble is doubling down on skin care with the acquisition of Farmacy Beauty.
Founded six years ago by serial entrepreneur David Chung, Farmacy bills itself as "farm-to-face skin care." Bestsellers include Green Clean cleansing balm, Honeymoon Glow Serum and Filling Good hyaluronic acid serum.
“We’ve had our eyes on the brand for quite a while,” said Markus Strobel, president of skin and...
