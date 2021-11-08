NHL Expanded Glance

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy had quite the four-game stretch last week. On Monday, the Bruins blue liner was named the NHL’s second star of the week. In Boston’s four games last week, McAvoy tallied a pair of goals and dished out five assists for seven points. Those two goals and seven points were tied for the lead among defensemen. McAvoy was tied for third in points among all skaters for the week. Most importantly, the Bruins went 3-1 during that stretch, with McAvoy a plus-six in those four games. Two of McAvoy’s goals game in Boston’s come-from-behind 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at TD Garden. McAvoy also had a big game on Saturday, serving up a trio of assists in Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. McAvoy had another two-assist game last week, with a pair of helpers in the Bruins 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on November 9. McAvoy ranks fourth on the Bruins in points (12) and is tied for second in assists (9) so far this season. He has recorded multiple points in five of his 13 games in 2021.

