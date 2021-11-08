NHL Expanded Glance

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Los...

CBS DFW

Five Stars Score In 1st Regulation Win, 5-2 Over Flyers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Roope Hintz and Luke Glendening each had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season. Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots for the Stars in the 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Joe Pavelski’s power-play goal marked the sixth game in a row that Dallas scored with a man advantage. Flyers goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in his first loss of the season. The Stars will play again Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
Update on the latest sports

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota-Raised Wild's Rem Pitlick Scores First Goal & Hat Trick

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday night, Minnesota-raised Rem Pitlick scored his first career goal for the Minnesota Wild. Then he scored another, and another. Pitlick’s first three NHL goals came on a hat trick Saturday night. Unheard of in pro hockey. Pitlick played his prep hockey for Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault. Another anomaly last night: he was playing on the same line as high school linemate Jordan Greenway. Shattuck St. Mary’s Hockey Head Coach, Tom Ward coached them both. “They know how to play with each other. They can probably read and react with each other, and see things and feel things before...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Caleb Jones returns to practice for the Chicago Blackhawks — and he's eyeing Saturday's game vs. his old team, the Edmonton Oilers, for his season debut

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones conceded it would be perfect timing if he could make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers, the team that drafted him in 2015. But it’s out his hands. Or more precisely, it’s up to his wrist. “I’m not going to lie, it’d be nice to play in Edmonton. It’d be a fun one,” said Jones, who returned to practice Monday after a left wrist strain had kept ...
NHL
WGR550

Adams discusses state of the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams joined the Sabres Pregame Show on Saturday night prior to the team’s game against Toronto to discuss the team’s performance to begin the season, as well as how several prospects are developing.
NHL
CBS Boston

Charlie McAvoy Named NHL's Second Star Of Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy had quite the four-game stretch last week. On Monday, the Bruins blue liner was named the NHL’s second star of the week. In Boston’s four games last week, McAvoy tallied a pair of goals and dished out five assists for seven points. Those two goals and seven points were tied for the lead among defensemen. McAvoy was tied for third in points among all skaters for the week. Most importantly, the Bruins went 3-1 during that stretch, with McAvoy a plus-six in those four games. Two of McAvoy’s goals game in Boston’s come-from-behind 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at TD Garden. McAvoy also had a big game on Saturday, serving up a trio of assists in Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. McAvoy had another two-assist game last week, with a pair of helpers in the Bruins 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on November 9. McAvoy ranks fourth on the Bruins in points (12) and is tied for second in assists (9) so far this season. He has recorded multiple points in five of his 13 games in 2021.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall forward Brett Murray from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Murray has skated in one game this season, logging 11:06 of ice time on October 31 in Los Angeles. He’s played in three NHL games in his career. With Rochester this season, he has...
NHL

