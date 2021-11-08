CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m....

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota-Raised Wild's Rem Pitlick Scores First Goal & Hat Trick

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday night, Minnesota-raised Rem Pitlick scored his first career goal for the Minnesota Wild. Then he scored another, and another. Pitlick's first three NHL goals came on a hat trick Saturday night. Unheard of in pro hockey. Pitlick played his prep hockey for Shattuck St. Mary's in Faribault. Another anomaly last night: he was playing on the same line as high school linemate Jordan Greenway. Shattuck St. Mary's Hockey Head Coach, Tom Ward coached them both. "They know how to play with each other. They can probably read and react with each other, and see things and feel things before...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Caleb Jones returns to practice for the Chicago Blackhawks — and he's eyeing Saturday's game vs. his old team, the Edmonton Oilers, for his season debut

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones conceded it would be perfect timing if he could make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers, the team that drafted him in 2015. But it's out his hands. Or more precisely, it's up to his wrist. "I'm not going to lie, it'd be nice to play in Edmonton. It'd be a fun one," said Jones, who returned to practice Monday after a left wrist strain had kept ...
NHL
NHL postponements...Top three unchanged...Baylor wins

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has its first COVID-19 postponements of the season. The league postponed three games this week amid the Ottawa Senators' virus outbreak. Ten Senators players are in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Their games against New Jersey, Nashville and the New York Rangers are all on hold. They are the first postponements for virus reasons in the major four North American professional sports leagues this fall. The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.
NHL
CBS Boston

Charlie McAvoy Named NHL's Second Star Of Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy had quite the four-game stretch last week. On Monday, the Bruins blue liner was named the NHL's second star of the week. In Boston's four games last week, McAvoy tallied a pair of goals and dished out five assists for seven points. Those two goals and seven points were tied for the lead among defensemen. McAvoy was tied for third in points among all skaters for the week. Most importantly, the Bruins went 3-1 during that stretch, with McAvoy a plus-six in those four games. Two of McAvoy's goals game in Boston's come-from-behind 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at TD Garden. McAvoy also had a big game on Saturday, serving up a trio of assists in Boston's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. McAvoy had another two-assist game last week, with a pair of helpers in the Bruins 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on November 9. McAvoy ranks fourth on the Bruins in points (12) and is tied for second in assists (9) so far this season. He has recorded multiple points in five of his 13 games in 2021.
NHL
Rams visit 49ers...Win streaks on the line...Djokovic wins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams, at 7-and-2, are tied for the second-best record in the NFL heading into tonight's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and are making a big push for a Super Bowl title. The 49ers, at 3-and-5, are mired in a another rough campaign after coming into the year with expectations of being a contender. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses.
