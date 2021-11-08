CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Ports suffering from communications gap with US Customs

By Lori Ann LaRocco
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gap in communication between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the ports has left the ports blind to the arrival of nonscheduled charters, American Shipper has learned. This lack of data sharing not only is adding to the massive congestion in San Pedro Bay but the port’s ability to plan...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Why is air cargo suddenly affordable relative to ocean shipping?

The cost to ship goods around the world by air is about 2.5 times more expensive than before the pandemic. On major trade lanes, where demand is especially high, such as China and Southeast Asia to the United States, rates are five or six times higher than normal for the peak shipping season.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

US senator proposes $125M in grants to reroute container ships

Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have introduced legislation aimed at compensating vessel owners that want to divert ships from the U.S. West Coast to less-congested Gulf and East Coast ports. The Supply Chain Emergency Response Act, introduced this week by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

California just set a new gas price record

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating its previous record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. It was about a penny away from beating the record on Friday and was tied for it on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customs Clearance#Us Customs#American Shipper#The Coast Guard#Cbp#Ams#Marinetraffic
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Immigrant Workers Endure Long Waits to Get Excluded Workers Funds

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. City Limits reported that even though New York’s Excluded Workers Fund is no longer accepting applications, some applicants are stuck in limbo as they wait for money from the fund. Some applied […] The post Immigrant Workers Endure Long Waits to Get Excluded Workers Funds appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

Breaking: Supreme Court’s AB5 appeal request keeps California trucking injunction in place for now

AB5 will be kept out of California’s trucking sector for at least the foreseeable future. The U.S. Supreme Court Monday requested that the U.S. solicitor general, which represents the U.S. government before the high court, weigh in on the case of the California Trucking Association (CTA) versus the state’s attorney general, Robert Bonta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Freight volumes ‘capacity-constrained’ in October, rates surge further

A lack of transportation capacity continued to weigh on freight shipments in October. The shortfall in supply to meet demand led to another significant jump in costs during the month, according to a Monday report from Cass Information Systems. The shipments component of The Cass Freight Index increased 0.8% year-over-year...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Mexico’s automotive production hits 9-year low

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico’s automotive production hits 9-year low; Amazon begins hiring for El Paso fulfillment center; Port Houston appoints first chief business equity officer; and new Arizona distribution center to support e-commerce growth.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Supply chain desperation: Georgia airport to store ocean containers

Cargo congestion at the Port of Savannah is so severe that officials plan to use a small airport in Georgia as a temporary overflow yard, one of several locations being rushed into emergency service to relieve port infrastructure buckling under the strain of record volumes. The Georgia Ports Authority on...
GEORGIA STATE
abc27 News

California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Hapag-Lloyd rakes in $3.9B in Q3, sees no plunge in rates yet

Another ocean carrier financial report, another awe-inspiring bottom line. Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd posted its best quarter ever on Friday, and CEO Rolf Habben Jansen provided his take on spot rates, California congestion and all those new container ships that were ordered. The world’s fifth-largest ocean carrier reported earnings before interest taxes,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

US, Japan launch talks to resolve steel, aluminum tariffs: official

The United States said Friday it had opened talks with Japan aimed at reducing US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed under former president Donald Trump, after Washington reached a deal on the same issue with the European Union. The US-EU deal will allow limited quantities of European steel and aluminum products to be imported by the United States without tariffs.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy