WWE legend Undertaker is set to undergo multiple serious surgeries. He had suffered multiple injuries throughout his lengthy career. Undertaker appeared on the “The Norm & D Invasion” radio show on Sportsradio 96.7 to discuss the surgeries. He is set to get his hips and his right knee replaced. The WWE man won’t get it taken care of until hunting season is over of course.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO