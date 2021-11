The end of the year is upon us. Here’s a look at the financial moves you should make to set yourself up for success in 2022. This is the perfect time of year to take a good look at your finances and make important moves that not only help right now, but position you for a much stronger future. You still have time to make the most of tax breaks and employee benefits before the end of the year, and this is also the time to make some key decisions for 2022 during open enrollment. Also, take some time to step back and consider your financial goals for next year and beyond. After so many changes over the past 1 ½ years, it’s a good time to reassess what you want to accomplish financially and how you plan to reach those goals. The following steps can help.

