The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the Week 9 College Football slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) sound off on each and every game that occurred on the weeks slate. Does Cincinnati’s struggles against Tulane cause concern for the Bearcats? Is Ohio State a bit counterfeit this year? Is Wisconsin and Graham Mertz back in the front seat to win the Big Ten West? Did Jim Harbaugh and Michigan lose that game or did Mel Tucker and Michigan State outplay the Wolverines? Were the Ole Miss Rebels a counterfeit team all along? Are the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes going to meet in the Pac 12 Championship? Did Iowa State get robbed on the road in Morgantown against Levi Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers? Is the SEC East one of the worst divisions in all the power 5? Why is Sam Hartman and Wake Forest not getting any respect? Are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish legit or are they pretenders? Why is the college football 4 team playoff such a joke? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

