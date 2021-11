Michael La'Fitte II decided something had to be done to stop the violence at his daughter's school in Shreveport, Louisiana after 23 students were arrested for fighting in a three-day span and she expressed a fear of going there. After discovering those fears were shared by her peers, he spearheaded a meeting with the other parents seeking a solution. By the end of that meeting, they decided the best way to ensure their children were safe was as "Dads on Duty," rotating shifts in halls of Southwood High. Since their inaugural effort on September 20, 2021, more than 40 volunteers have joined the cause. The violence didn't just decrease—it stopped.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO