AMD Lands Meta as Customer and Takes on Nvidia, Sending Shares up 11%

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang presented the keynote address at the GTC this morning. Luminar's focus on transportation technology seems to have paid off. Lidar sensor maker Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) has kept its focus on autonomous transportation, leaving other use cases for the navigation technology to its competitors. That strategy has paid off today, as the company announced a big win with semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Investors poured into Luminar stock this morning, driving shares up more than 36% in early trading. As of 10:30 a.m. EST, shares settled back with a gain of 24.5%. At the same time, Nvidia shares gained 1.4% after also trading up more earlier, about 5%.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO