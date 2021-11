At the beginning of my first-grade year, I was given a workbook to help me learn arithmetic. It began with addition. I learned the plus signs meant that we were to add. At the age of 5, I had not yet encountered arithmetic. Adding was a new skill for me. Paging through my new workbook I noticed that there were some errors. They had neglected to cross some of the lines to make the crosses with which I was familiar. Diligently, I set to work with my thick lead pencil to correct the "error." Of course, to my chagrin, when we learned about subtraction, I had a lot of work to do with my eraser. Thus began my lessons in subtraction.

