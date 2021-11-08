CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Outcast 1.1 Free on GOG

By Jeremy Peeples on November 8, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Outcast was an early 3D action-adventure hit and is something that never quite got its just due and the newer 1.1...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor - game update 1.1 - Download

This is patch 1.1 for Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor. This fixes numerous bugs including the horrid one that caused damage to operating system when uninstalling the game. This patch is for 1.0 retail version. It’s not necessary to install if you have the updated 1.2 retail re-release,...
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Steamworld Dig 2 Now Free on GOG, Steam

The Steamworld Dig games have created some memorable experiences on both portable hardware with their original 3DS releases and now Switch releases, but gained traction on PC as well. The second mainline game hit GOG and offered up a DRM-free way to enjoy some Dig Dug-style action, but with a bit more polish than the first and a more modern quality of life setup. Getting this entry for free is great and it’s the first time any entry in the series has been offered up for free – although there have been bundles featuring them before on PC. You can also enjoy the game on Steam for free as well.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Minigalaxy, a simple and open source GOG client for Linux version 1.1 is out

After many months a fresh release of the rather good Minigalaxy is out. It's a free and open source client for GOG, helping you manage your game library from the DRM-free store. Yet again, the community building what a company won't for Linux, since GOG still have no clear plan for Galaxy on Linux officially.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

GOG's Made in Poland sale has lots of goodies going cheap again

Celebrating Polish creativity in gaming, GOG's Made in Poland sale is live and it's yet another chance to save lots of pennies on some great games. The Made in Poland sale ends November 15 at 1PM UTC. Also, you can get a free copy of Outcast 1.1, during their 10th...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outcast#Gog#Xbox Controller#Primitive Technology
hardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Out Today

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is out today for PC via Steam and mobile platforms. Those who purchase Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster before 9:00 am PST November 30 will receive a 20 percent discount, two wallpapers and three Timelapse remix music tracks. Final Fantasy V features the active time battle system that was introduced in Final Fantasy IV and uses a similar but more advanced and improved job system that was in Final Fantasy III. Like the other Pixel Remasters, Final Fantasy V includes quality of life improvements such as the ability to save anywhere along with bonus content such as a bestiary, art gallery and music player. For more information on Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster stay tuned for our upcoming review.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

11 Idea Factory International Games Now on GOG

Providing fans with a new digital distribution channel to purchase a selection of their JRPG and visual novel titles, Idea Factory International has confirmed that 11 previously published games by them will now be available on the GOG platform for the PC from today. These titles, which where relevant can...
VIDEO GAMES
Metagamer

The Witcher Series: Incredible Discount Available on GOG

GOG.com is a digital distribution platform for video games and films. It is operated by GOG sp. z o.o., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CD Projekt based in Warsaw, Poland. GOG.com delivers DRM-free video games through its digital platform for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Previews Black Friday Bundle, Game Deals

Black Friday is only a couple of weeks away now, and it seems just about everyone wants to make sure that they’re bringing the deals this year. Nintendo is no exception to this, and they’re once again offering a Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. They’re also going to be offering several games at a price of $39.99, though exactly which ones will be available at that price has yet to be announced. Still, there are several big games that will be seeing some level of discount. These include:
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

American Hero Brings Unreleased FMW Game to Consoles, PC

The FMW game era is one that is largely associated with the early ’90s and the rise of CD games – however, many of them were made in the ’80s with the tech not being available to implement them until the ’90s. The Atari Jaguar CD was the strongest of the era technically, but had the smallest install base. American Hero was designed in the ’90s as a sendup of ’80s cheeseball action films and was set for a Jaguar CD release. However, the downfall of that device and the FMV game sub-genre as a whole put an end on that.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

NACON RIG MG-X Now Available for Android

The mobile gaming market has gained quite a bit of traction over the years and devices that combine traditional gaming controls with slimmer form factors are in demand. The NACON line has just added the RIG MG-X to its lineup and it features a full Xbox button arrangement alongside being officially licensed. It is designed to work out of the box for Android devices and is ideal for Game Pass Ultimate users for game streaming.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Shin Megami Tensei V is Finally Available

After nearly four years since it was revealed, Shin Megami Tensei V is finally upon us. The incredibly long running franchise that has spawned the phenomenal Persona spin-off takes us to a brand new, but familiar Tokyo where the world is threated over warring angels and demons once more. The...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Funko Shows Off Halo Infinite Pop!s

Halo has been and still is a top favorite video game series for many. It’s been six years since Halo 5: Guardians released but fans are very excited for the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite. And with that, Funko has just showed off new collectibles. You can add to your...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Baba Is You’s Long-Awaited Level Editor Update Arrives Next Week

2019’s best puzzle game (at least in our humble opinion) and quite possibly one of the most inventive releases of its genre mechanically-speaking, Baba Is You’s long-awaited level editor is not far away. Developer Hempuli has finally confirmed that the long-known albeit delayed update will arrive for both PC and Switch platforms, on November 17.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Now Available on Consoles, PC Digitally

The 3D GTA Trilogy produced some of the most iconic sandbox games of all-time – with GTA III itself changing the industry as a whole and crafting the blueprint for today’s modern-day sandbox experiences. Rumors swirled for months about the trilogy getting re-released on modern hardware and Rockstar confirmed that with a rather odd method – a digital release first and then a physical release a month later. This marked the first time the 3D trilogy would hit a Nintendo console period, and those who bought the PS4 version also got the PS5 version thrown in – making that a good value overall.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Launches January 2022

Ubisoft today confirmed the launched date for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction alongside a few surprising announcements. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction now launches January 20, 2022 on all platforms. The co-op zombie survival shooter was supposed to launch back in September, but Ubisoft opted to delay the title to give developer Ubisoft Montreal more development time. Today’s announcement not only comes with a new release date, but also some great news.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

First Physical-Only Super Rare Shorts Game Launches, Heaven’s Machine

It can be hard for a game to get noticed, seeing as what feels like dozens come out in a single week. The digital storefronts are packed with just about everything, which can make it hard for much of anything to stand out. One possible solution to this problem is the unexpected return of the physical-only game, started by Special Reserve with Demon Throttle (five days left to preorder on its five-month pre-order window) just barely beating the Super Rare Games announcement of a similar initiative at E3. Super Rare Shorts is going to be an infrequent series of smaller-scope games released to consoles only in physical form, and the first game has just kicked off its ordering window.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Available Now

The Game & Watch system dates back to 1980 as an interactive toy with built-in clock. After the release of a Super Mario Bros. version last year, Zelda fans can now obtain a Game & Watch featuring the legendary series. In honor of Zelda’s 35th anniversary, a Game & Watch...
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Retro Fighters Announces Modern GameCube Controllers

Retro Fighters are known for their modern takes on classic gaming controllers. The latest are two very similar GameCube controllers: BattlerGC and BladeGC. These are wireless controllers (based on 2.4GHz wireless rather than Bluetooth). The controller works with GameCube, PC, and Switch. The estimated battery life is around 10 hours....
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Released for Current Generation Consoles

Coinciding with the one year anniversary of the current generation consoles, Gearbox has released a physical version of Borderlands 3 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game was available as a free upgrade if you owned the previous generation console. The physical version bring all the DLC together to form the Ultimate Edition, and is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience. This includes the base game, six content add-ons and all the cosmetics. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition also seems to be a limited run as Gearbox has mentioned it is available while supplies last. You can check out our review of Borderlands 3 here.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy