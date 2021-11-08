Outcast 1.1 Free on GOG

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is out today for PC via Steam and mobile platforms. Those who purchase Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster before 9:00 am PST November 30 will receive a 20 percent discount, two wallpapers and three Timelapse remix music tracks. Final Fantasy V features the active time battle system that was introduced in Final Fantasy IV and uses a similar but more advanced and improved job system that was in Final Fantasy III. Like the other Pixel Remasters, Final Fantasy V includes quality of life improvements such as the ability to save anywhere along with bonus content such as a bestiary, art gallery and music player. For more information on Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster stay tuned for our upcoming review.
Comments / 0