Outcast 1.1 Free on GOG

It can be hard for a game to get noticed, seeing as what feels like dozens come out in a single week. The digital storefronts are packed with just about everything, which can make it hard for much of anything to stand out. One possible solution to this problem is the unexpected return of the physical-only game, started by Special Reserve with Demon Throttle (five days left to preorder on its five-month pre-order window) just barely beating the Super Rare Games announcement of a similar initiative at E3. Super Rare Shorts is going to be an infrequent series of smaller-scope games released to consoles only in physical form, and the first game has just kicked off its ordering window.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO