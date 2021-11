One need only to take a trip to their local grocery store or gas station to see the impact rampant inflation is having on struggling New Yorkers. Gas prices have surged more than 42 percent and hit a seven-year high, while energy prices, food, clothing, paper products and housekeeping supplies have all seen notable jumps in price. These rising expenses are unsustainable, and each week they go unaddressed is a week too long.

FULTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO